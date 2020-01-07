Golden Globes 2020| Όλοι οι νικητές της λαμπερής βραδιάς!

Με τις ταινίες “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, “1917” και “Joker” να κερδίζουν στις μεγάλες κατηγορίες ολοκληρώθηκε μία ακόμη λαμπερή απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών.
Ο Ricky Gervais ήταν ο φετινός παρουσιαστής και τα Golden Globes μας χάρισαν για άλλη μια χρονιά λάμψη, μοναδικές στιγμές και συγκινητικά στιγμιότυπα.
Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα των νικητών:
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917 WINNER
The Irishman
Joker
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale – Le Mans ‘66
Antonio Banderas – Pride & Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker WINNER
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite Is My Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana de Armas – Knives Out
Awkwafina – The Farewell WINNER
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman WINNER
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story WINNER
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER
Best Director of any Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917 WINNER
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Miserables
Pain & Glory
Parasite WINNER
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link WINNER
Toy Story 4
Best Screenplay
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Original Score
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker WINNER
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song
“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) WINNER
“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)
“Spirit” – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh)
“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)
Television
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress In a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown WINNER
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession WINNER
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag WINNER
The Komsinky Method
The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
The Politician
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself
Rami Yusef – Rami WINNER
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Catch-22
Chernobyl WINNER
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon WINNER
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Chris Abbott – Catch 22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice WINNER
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television
Patricia Arquette – The Act WINNER
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl WINNER
Henry Winkler – Barry
