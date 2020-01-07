Golden Globes 2020| Όλοι οι νικητές της λαμπερής βραδιάς!

Με τις ταινίες “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, “1917” και “Joker” να κερδίζουν στις μεγάλες κατηγορίες ολοκληρώθηκε μία ακόμη λαμπερή απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών.

Ο Ricky Gervais ήταν ο φετινός παρουσιαστής και τα Golden Globes μας χάρισαν για άλλη μια χρονιά λάμψη, μοναδικές στιγμές και συγκινητικά στιγμιότυπα.

Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα των νικητών:

Movies

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917 WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale – Le Mans ‘66

Antonio Banderas – Pride & Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker WINNER

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana de Armas – Knives Out

Awkwafina – The Farewell WINNER

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman WINNER

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story WINNER

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER

Best Director of any Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917 WINNER

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Miserables

Pain & Glory

Parasite WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The Lion King

Missing Link WINNER

Toy Story 4

Best Screenplay

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood WINNER

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker WINNER

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song

“Beautiful Ghosts” – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) WINNER

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen 2 (Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

“Spirit” – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh)

“Stand Up” – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)

Television

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress In a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown WINNER

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor In a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession WINNER

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag WINNER

The Komsinky Method

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

The Politician

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself

Rami Yusef – Rami WINNER

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Catch-22

Chernobyl WINNER

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon WINNER

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Chris Abbott – Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice WINNER

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Patricia Arquette – The Act WINNER

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry