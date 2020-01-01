Ακούστε 15 αγαπημένα Χριστουγεννιάτικα ντουέτα

Μια περίοδος, που έχουμε την ευκαιρία να βρεθούμε κοντά σε αγαπημένα μας πρόσωπα, να προσφέρουμε αλλά και να δώσουμε πολύ αγάπη σε εκείνους που την χρειάζονται!
Τα Χριστούγεννα, δεν θα μπορούσαν φυσικά να αφήσουν ασυγκίνητη τη μουσική βιομηχανία, η οποία κατά καιρούς έχει κυκλοφορήσει μερικά από τα ομορφότερα Χριστουγεννιάτικα ντουέτα που έχουμε ακούσει ποτέ μας…
Πάμε λοιπόν να θυμηθούμε 15 Χριστουγεννιάτικα ντουέτα που κατάφεραν να κλέψουν τις εντυπώσεις…
Cindy Lauper and Barry Manilow-Santa Claus is coming to town
Mariah Carey and Justin Bieber-All I want for Christmas is you
Mariah Carey and John Legend- When Christmas comes
Michael Buble and Shania Twain-White Christmas
Martina McBride and Dean Martin-Baby it’s cold outside
Michael Buble and Thalia-Feliz Navidad
Elvis Presley and Carrie Underwood-I’ll be home for Christmas
Christina Aguilera and Brian McKnight-Have yourself a merry little Christmas
Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra-The Christmas Song
Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Jordan-Baby it’s cold outside
David Bowie and Bing Crosby-Peace on earth/Little drummer boy
Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra-White Christmas
The Pogues featuring Kirsty MacColl- Fairytale of New York
Caro Emerald and Brook Benton- You’re all I want for Christmas
Gerard Joling and Demis Roussos- Silent Night
Αφήστε μια απάντηση