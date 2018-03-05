Όλα όσα συνέβησαν στη λαμπερή απονομή των 90ων βραβείων Oscar| Δείτε τη λίστα με τους νικητές!
05/03/2018, 14:05 | Συντάκτης: Αθανασία Βογιάρη
Ποια ταινία κατάφερε να κερδίσει τα περισσότερα βραβεία;;
Ολοκληρώθηκε και 90η απονομή των βραβείων Oscar το βράδυ της Κυριακής 4 Μάρτη στο κατάμεστο Dolby Theater στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια.
Οι 24 φετινές κατηγορίες ανέδειξαν νικητές και η λάμψη ήταν για ακόμη μια απονομή εκθαμβωτική. Παρουσιαστής για δεύτερη συνεχή χρονιά ο κωμικός Jimmy Kimmel, κάνοντας τον τον πρώτο άνθρωπο που παρουσιάζει τα βραβεία back-to-back μετά τον Billy Crystal που τα παρουσίασε το 1997 και το 1998.
Μεγάλη νικήτρια της βραδιάς η ταινία The Shape of water που κέρδισε τέσσερα πολύ σημαντικά βραβεία, η Δουνκέρκη κέρδισε τρία και τα Blade Runner 2049, Coco, Darkest Hour και Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri κέρδισαν από δύο.
Best Picture
The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale
Call Me by Your Name – Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, and Marco Morabito
Darkest Hour – Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten, and Douglas Urbanski
Dunkirk – Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan
Get Out – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., and Jordan Peele
Lady Bird – Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Evelyn O’Neill
Phantom Thread – JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi
The Post – Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, and Kristie Macosko Krieger
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Martin McDonagh
Best Director
Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water
Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk
Jordan Peele – Get Out
Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread
Best Actor
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour as Winston Churchill
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name as Elio Perlman
Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread as Reynolds Woodcock
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out as Chris Washington
Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq. as Roman J. Israel
Best Actress
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as Mildred Hayes
Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water as Elisa Esposito
Margot Robbie – I, Tonya as Tonya Harding
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird as Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson
Meryl Streep – The Post as Katharine Graham
Best Supporting Actor
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as Officer Jason Dixon
Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project as Bobby Hicks
Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as Chief Bill Willoughby
Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water as Giles
Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World as J. Paul Getty
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney – I, Tonya as LaVona Golden
Mary J. Blige – Mudbound as Florence Jackson
Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread as Cyril Woodcock
Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird as Marion McPherson
Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water as Zelda Delilah Fuller
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out – Written by Jordan Peele
The Big Sick – Written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Lady Bird – Written by Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water – Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Written by Martin McDonagh
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory based on the novel by André Aciman
The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell
Logan – Screenplay by Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold based on characters from the X-Men comic books and theatrical motion pictures
Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin based on the memoir by Molly Bloom
Mudbound – Virgil Williams and Dee Rees based on the novel by Hillary Jordan
Best Animated Feature Film
Coco – Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson
The Boss Baby – Tom McGrath and Ramsey Ann Naito
The Breadwinner – Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo
Ferdinand – Carlos Saldanha
Loving Vincent – Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile) in Spanish – Directed by Sebastián Lelio
The Insult (Lebanon) in Arabic – Directed by Ziad Doueiri
Loveless (Russia) in Russian – Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev
On Body and Soul (Hungary) in Hungarian – Directed by Ildikó Enyedi
The Square (Sweden) in Swedish – Directed by Ruben Östlund
Best Documentary Feature
Icarus – Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail – Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman
Faces Places – Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda
Last Men in Aleppo – Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen
Strong Island – Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes
Best Documentary – Short Subject
Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – Frank Stiefel
Edith+Eddie – Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright
Heroin(e) – Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon
Knife Skills – Thomas Lennon
Traffic Stop – Kate Davis and David Heilbroner
Best Live Action Short Film
The Silent Child – Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton
DeKalb Elementary – Reed Van Dyk
The Eleven O’Clock – Derin Seale and Josh Lawson
My Nephew Emmett – Kevin Wilson Jr.
Watu Wote/All of Us – Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen
Best Animated Short Film
Dear Basketball – Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant
Garden Party – Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon
Lou – Dave Mullins and Dana Murray
Negative Space – Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata
Revolting Rhymes – Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer
Best Original Score
The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat
Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell
Best Original Song
“Remember Me” from Coco – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Mighty River” from Mudbound – Music and Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson
“Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name – Music and Lyrics by Sufjan Stevens
“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall – Music by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Common and Diane Warren
“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
Best Sound Editing
Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson
Baby Driver – Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049 – Mark Mangini and Theo Green
The Shape of Water – Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
Best Sound Mixing
Dunkirk – Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo
Baby Driver – Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis
Blade Runner 2049 – Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth
The Shape of Water – Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson
Best Production Design
The Shape of Water – Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin
Beauty and the Beast – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer
Dunkirk – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis
Best Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 – Roger A. Deakins
Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk – Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound – Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick
Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard
Wonder – Arjen Tuiten
Best Costume Design
Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges
Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran
The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira
Victoria & Abdul – Consolata Boyle
Best Film Editing
Dunkirk – Lee Smith
Baby Driver – Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos
I, Tonya – Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory
Best Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick
Kong: Skull Island – Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus
Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould
War for the Planet of the Apes – Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist
