Όλα όσα συνέβησαν στη λαμπερή απονομή των 90ων βραβείων Oscar| Δείτε τη λίστα με τους νικητές! 05/03/2018, 14:05 | Συντάκτης: Αθανασία Βογιάρη

Ποια ταινία κατάφερε να κερδίσει τα περισσότερα βραβεία;;

Ολοκληρώθηκε και 90η απονομή των βραβείων Oscar το βράδυ της Κυριακής 4 Μάρτη στο κατάμεστο Dolby Theater στο Λος Άντζελες της Καλιφόρνια.

Οι 24 φετινές κατηγορίες ανέδειξαν νικητές και η λάμψη ήταν για ακόμη μια απονομή εκθαμβωτική. Παρουσιαστής για δεύτερη συνεχή χρονιά ο κωμικός Jimmy Kimmel, κάνοντας τον τον πρώτο άνθρωπο που παρουσιάζει τα βραβεία back-to-back μετά τον Billy Crystal που τα παρουσίασε το 1997 και το 1998.

Μεγάλη νικήτρια της βραδιάς η ταινία The Shape of water που κέρδισε τέσσερα πολύ σημαντικά βραβεία, η Δουνκέρκη κέρδισε τρία και τα Blade Runner 2049, Coco, Darkest Hour και Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri κέρδισαν από δύο.

Best Picture

The Shape of Water – Guillermo del Toro and J. Miles Dale

Call Me by Your Name – Peter Spears, Luca Guadagnino, Emilie Georges, and Marco Morabito

Darkest Hour – Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Anthony McCarten, and Douglas Urbanski

Dunkirk – Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan

Get Out – Sean McKittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr., and Jordan Peele

Lady Bird – Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, and Evelyn O’Neill

Phantom Thread – JoAnne Sellar, Paul Thomas Anderson, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi

The Post – Amy Pascal, Steven Spielberg, and Kristie Macosko Krieger

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, and Martin McDonagh

Best Director

Guillermo del Toro – The Shape of Water

Christopher Nolan – Dunkirk

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson – Phantom Thread

Best Actor

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour as Winston Churchill

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name as Elio Perlman

Daniel Day-Lewis – Phantom Thread as Reynolds Woodcock

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out as Chris Washington

Denzel Washington – Roman J. Israel, Esq. as Roman J. Israel

Best Actress

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as Mildred Hayes

Sally Hawkins – The Shape of Water as Elisa Esposito

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya as Tonya Harding

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird as Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson

Meryl Streep – The Post as Katharine Graham

Best Supporting Actor

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as Officer Jason Dixon

Willem Dafoe – The Florida Project as Bobby Hicks

Woody Harrelson – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri as Chief Bill Willoughby

Richard Jenkins – The Shape of Water as Giles

Christopher Plummer – All the Money in the World as J. Paul Getty

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney – I, Tonya as LaVona Golden

Mary J. Blige – Mudbound as Florence Jackson

Lesley Manville – Phantom Thread as Cyril Woodcock

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird as Marion McPherson

Octavia Spencer – The Shape of Water as Zelda Delilah Fuller

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out – Written by Jordan Peele

The Big Sick – Written by Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Lady Bird – Written by Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water – Screenplay by Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor; Story by Guillermo del Toro

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Written by Martin McDonagh

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name – James Ivory based on the novel by André Aciman

The Disaster Artist – Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber based on the book by Greg Sestero and Tom Bissell

Logan – Screenplay by Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green; Story by James Mangold based on characters from the X-Men comic books and theatrical motion pictures

Molly’s Game – Aaron Sorkin based on the memoir by Molly Bloom

Mudbound – Virgil Williams and Dee Rees based on the novel by Hillary Jordan

Best Animated Feature Film

Coco – Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson

The Boss Baby – Tom McGrath and Ramsey Ann Naito

The Breadwinner – Nora Twomey and Anthony Leo

Ferdinand – Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent – Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile) in Spanish – Directed by Sebastián Lelio

The Insult (Lebanon) in Arabic – Directed by Ziad Doueiri

Loveless (Russia) in Russian – Directed by Andrey Zvyagintsev

On Body and Soul (Hungary) in Hungarian – Directed by Ildikó Enyedi

The Square (Sweden) in Swedish – Directed by Ruben Östlund

Best Documentary Feature

Icarus – Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail – Steve James, Mark Mitten and Julie Goldman

Faces Places – Agnès Varda, JR and Rosalie Varda

Last Men in Aleppo – Feras Fayyad, Kareem Abeed and Søren Steen Jespersen

Strong Island – Yance Ford and Joslyn Barnes

Best Documentary – Short Subject

Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405 – Frank Stiefel

Edith+Eddie – Laura Checkoway and Thomas Lee Wright

Heroin(e) – Elaine McMillion Sheldon and Kerrin Sheldon

Knife Skills – Thomas Lennon

Traffic Stop – Kate Davis and David Heilbroner

Best Live Action Short Film

The Silent Child – Chris Overton and Rachel Shenton

DeKalb Elementary – Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O’Clock – Derin Seale and Josh Lawson

My Nephew Emmett – Kevin Wilson Jr.

Watu Wote/All of Us – Katja Benrath and Tobias Rosen

Best Animated Short Film

Dear Basketball – Glen Keane and Kobe Bryant

Garden Party – Victor Caire and Gabriel Grapperon

Lou – Dave Mullins and Dana Murray

Negative Space – Max Porter and Ru Kuwahata

Revolting Rhymes – Jakob Schuh and Jan Lachauer

Best Original Score

The Shape of Water – Alexandre Desplat

Dunkirk – Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread – Jonny Greenwood

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Carter Burwell

Best Original Song

“Remember Me” from Coco – Music and Lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Mighty River” from Mudbound – Music and Lyrics by Mary J. Blige, Raphael Saadiq and Taura Stinson

“Mystery of Love” from Call Me by Your Name – Music and Lyrics by Sufjan Stevens

“Stand Up for Something” from Marshall – Music by Diane Warren; Lyrics by Common and Diane Warren

“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman – Music and Lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Best Sound Editing

Dunkirk – Richard King and Alex Gibson

Baby Driver – Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049 – Mark Mangini and Theo Green

The Shape of Water – Nathan Robitaille and Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce

Best Sound Mixing

Dunkirk – Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker and Gary A. Rizzo

Baby Driver – Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin and Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049 – Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill and Mac Ruth

The Shape of Water – Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern and Glen Gauthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – David Parker, Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce and Stuart Wilson

Best Production Design

The Shape of Water – Production Design: Paul Denham Austerberry; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau and Jeff Melvin

Beauty and the Beast – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049 – Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour – Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

Dunkirk – Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Gary Fettis

Best Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049 – Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour – Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk – Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound – Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water – Dan Laustsen

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Darkest Hour – Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul – Daniel Phillips and Lou Sheppard

Wonder – Arjen Tuiten

Best Costume Design

Phantom Thread – Mark Bridges

Beauty and the Beast – Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour – Jacqueline Durran

The Shape of Water – Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul – Consolata Boyle

Best Film Editing

Dunkirk – Lee Smith

Baby Driver – Paul Machliss and Jonathan Amos

I, Tonya – Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water – Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Jon Gregory

Best Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049 – John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert and Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – Christopher Townsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner and Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island – Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza and Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi – Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan and Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes – Joe Letteri, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon and Joel Whist