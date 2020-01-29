Justin Timberlake | Η άγνωστη σχέση του με τον Kobe Bryant!

Στην άγνωστη σχέση του με τον Kobe Bryant αναφέρθηκε ο Justin Timberlake.
Ο 38χρονος τραγουδιστής ανέφερε σε ανάρτηση του στον προσωπικό του λογαριασμό στο Instagram ότι γνώρισε τον τον μύθο των LA Lakers όταν ήταν ακόμη έφηβοι και εξέφρασε τη θλίψη του για τον άδικο χαμό του.
«Ήμουν μαγεμένος με όσα μπορούσες να κάνεις με μία μπάλα του μπάσκετ και γνώριζα ότι το ταλέντο σου ξεπερνούσε τα φυσικά σου χαρίσματα και έφτανε μέχρι τη νοοτροπία σου. Μία νοοτροπία που θα ακολουθούσα καθ’ όλη τη διάρκεια της καριέρας μου και εξακολουθώ να την ακολουθώ καθημερινά. Με το πέρασμα των ετών, σε έβλεπα να κάνεις πράγματα που φαίνονταν ανθρωπίνως αδιανόητα. Και μέσα από τα σκαμπανεβάσματα, τα πρωταθλήματα και τους τραυματισμούς, παρέμεινες ανένδοτος για τη νοοτροπία σου», είπε ο Justin Timberlake.
Στη συνέχεια την τελευταία συζήτηση που έκανε με τον Kobe Bryant:
«Η τελευταία συζήτηση που κάναμε ήταν για την πατρότητα και τι σημαίνει. Αυτή είναι η αληθινή κληρονομιά που θα αφήσουμε, πέρα από όλα τα πράγματα που θα μπορούσαμε να κάνουμε σε αυτόν τον κόσμο. Ποια είναι τα παιδιά μας και ποιοι όμορφοι άνθρωποι θα γίνουν. Υποθέτω τώρα, χωρίς να μπορώ να βρω τα λόγια, αυτή η ταύτιση είναι πιο συγκλονιστική για μένα».
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
We met when we were both teenagers and bonded over our drive and process. I was in awe of what you could do with a basketball and knew your talent went beyond your physical gifts and stretched to your mentality. A mentality that I would take with me throughout my whole career and still use every day. As the years went by, I watched you do things that seemed humanly unimaginable. And, through ups and downs, championships and injuries, you still remained with an unwavering resolve about your mentality to remain fierce to competition. But, every time we would speak or text, something started to change… your patience and ease grew. And it inspired me to continue to grow for myself. Years passed, and the “old man” jokes would start to be traded back and forth. We both appreciated a good “ribbing.” We joked about “The Vino Club.” You nicknamed yourself ‘Vino’ to represent how one could age gracefully as a fine wine does. But, you never stopped aiming to inspire me. Your confidence in me was huge – it really affected me because I admired you so much. I don’t mean as one of the greatest athletes ever. I mean as a person. People sometimes can confuse a will to win with a lack of compassion. That wasn’t you. You had both qualities. The last conversation that we shared was about being fathers and what that meant. That was, beyond all the things that we could do in this world, our true legacy. Who our children are and what beautiful people they will become. And, I guess right now, without being able to find all the words, THAT father connection is what is most devastating for me. I am sending my love to Vanessa and your family and to the families of everyone connected in the mourning of this terrible tragedy. My heart is broken and my family lifts you up in our thoughts and prayers. Kobe… You have connected so many of us. The Mamba Mentality will last for all of time. I know that will be a source for me every day as it has been for so many days before. Your legacy is with us. It’s our responsibility to pass it down now. I hope I can continue to make you proud, Vino. Champ, MVP, Legend, Hero, Inspiration, Father, Friend. I’m gonna miss you, brother. Mamba forever.
Αφήστε μια απάντηση