Το νέο video clip του Ed Sheeran για το “Bibia Be Ye Ye” θα σε κάνει να θαυμάσεις την Αφρικάνικη Κουλτούρα! 03/08/2017, 18:48 | Συντάκτης: Αθανασία Βογιάρη

Ακόμη ένα απίθανο video clip από τον πολυτάλαντο Ed Sheeran!

Από τις αγορές μέχρι τη μουσική τους, κάθε έκφανσή τους είναι αυθεντική και αποδεικνύει τον βαθύ ψυχισμό των ανθρώπων της Αφρικής… που ξετρέλαναν τον Ed Sheeran.

Ο πασίγνωστος τραγουδοποιός πειραματίζεται πολύ με τα τελευταία video clips που παρουσιάζει για τα τραγούδια του νέου album του “Divide”. Τώρα σειρά είχε το “Bibia Be Ye Ye” για να αποκτήσει κι αυτό ένα καλόγουστο video clip, παρότι δεν είναι το νέο single από το δίσκο.

Ο τραγουδιστής συγκεκριμένα ανέφερε στο instagram: “Since it’s summer I wanted to put out a video for Bibia Be Ye Ye that was made by a fantastic director called @GyoGyimah and all filmed in Ghana. I visited Ghana last year to make music with @fuseodg and @killbeatzgh, and whilst there was exposed to such wonderful culture, food, music and scenery. Me and Fuse wanted to showcase all of these things in a music video to show off the beauty of it. This isn’t a single, but it’s the summer, and why not have a summer song come out with a feel good video for people to enjoy. It’s on YouTube now, just search Ed Sheeran – Bibia Be Ye Ye. And make sure you visit Ghana, it’s incredible. Enjoy the video !x”

Με funky αφρικανικούς ρυθμούς, συνδυασμένους με πολύ θετικούς στίχους… το “Bibia Be Ye Ye” είναι το summer anthem που έψαχνες το φετινό καλοκαίρι.