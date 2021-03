Συγχαρητήρια στους καλλιτέχνες της Panik Records και της Sony Music για τις βραβεύσεις τους στα φετινά GRAMMYS!

Αναλυτικά η λίστα με τους νικητές:

SONG OF THE YEAR

“I Can’t Breathe” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R & Tiara Thomas, songwriters

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Watermelon Sugar” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Harry Styles

BEST DANCE RECORDING

“10%” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Kaytranada feat. Kali Uchis

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“BUBBA” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Kaytranada

BEST COMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

“Live At The Royal Albert Hall” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Snarky Puppy

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

“Shameika” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Fiona Apple

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

“Bum-Rush” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Body Count

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“The New Abnormal” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

The Strokes

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

“Fetch The Bolt Cutters” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Fiona Apple

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

“Black Parade” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Beyonce

BEST R&B SONG

“Better Than I Imagine” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & H.E.R., songwriters

BEST R&B ALBUM

“Bigger Love” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

John Legend

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

“Wildcard” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Miranda Lambert

BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM

“Secrets Are The Best Stories” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Kurt Elling (feat. Danilo Perez)

BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG

“Movin’ On” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Jonathan McReynold & Mali Music

BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG

“There Was Jesus” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton

BEST LATIN ROCK OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

“La Conquista Del Espacio” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Fito Paez

BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM (INCLUDING TEJANO)

“Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Natalia Lafourcade

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE

“I Remember Everything” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

John Prine

BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONGS

“I Remember Everything” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

John Prine

BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM

“Rawer Than Raw” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Bobby Rush

BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM

“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Fantastic Negrito

BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA

“Donna Lee” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

John Beasley

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

“It’s Such A Good Feeling: The Best Of Mister Rodgers” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO

“Theofanidis: Concerto For Viola And Chamber Orchestra” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Richard O’Neill

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Brown Skin Girl” (Panik Records/Sony Music)

Beyonce

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

“Roses” (Imanbek Remix) (Panik Records)

Imanbek

