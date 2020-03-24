March 24, 2020
Κατερίνα Στικούδη | Αναβάλλεται το Euro Pride 2020 που θα συμμετείχε ως πρέσβειρα!

Με ένα post στο Instagram της, η Κατερίνα Στικούδη ανακοίνωσε ότι το φετινό Euro Pride που θα λάμβανε χώρα στην Θεσσαλονίκη και η ίδια θα ήταν πρέσβειρα, αναβάλλεται λόγω του κορωνοϊού.

Η τραγουδίστρια και performer συμμετείχε ως Ελληνίδα πρέσβειρα και στο περσινό Euro Pride που πραγματοποιήθηκε στην Βιέννη. 

Παράλληλα, δήλωσε ότι η διοργάνωση και οι συνεργάτες παρακολουθούν τα γεγονότα και ανάλογα με τις εξελίξεις θα ανακοινώσουν τη νέα ημερομηνία διεξαγωγής του event.

 
 
 
 
Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The board of @thess_pride Pride has taken the difficult decision to postpone EuroPride 2020 @europride2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. No new date has been set yet, but we will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and make a decision on a new date, as soon as it is practical to do so. Blessed and proud to be the Europride 2020 Ambassador, what I can say is that we will continue to work with Thessaloniki Pride & the Municipality of Thessaloniki and other partners to plan the future of the event. All that matters now is to #staysafe #stayhome.

