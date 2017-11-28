Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Grammys 2018 ανακοινώθηκαν!
28/11/2017, 23:12 | Συντάκτης: Κατερίνα Γκίνη
Δείτε τη λίστα.
Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των Grammys 2018. Η απονομή θα γίνει στις 28 Ιανουαρίου και θα λάβει χώρα στη πολύ γνωστή αρένα Madison Square Garden στη Νέα Υόρκη. Τη λαμπερή βραδιά της 60ης απονομής θα αναλάβει να παρουσιάσει για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά ο αγαπημένος James Corden.
Οι υποψηφιότητες αφορούν κυκλοφορίες που έγιναν από τη 1η Οκτωβρίου έως και τις 30 Σεπτεμβρίου. Τα περισσότερα βραβεία διεκδικεί ο rapper Jay Z με 8, ακολουθεί o Kendrick Lamar με 7 και ο Bruno Mars με 6.
Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:
Γενικό περιεχόμενο:
Record Of The Year
• Redbone (Childish Gambino)
• Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
• The Story Of O.J. (JAY-Z)
• HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)
• 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)
Album Of The Year
• “Awaken, My Love!” (Childish Gambino)
• 4:44 (JAY-Z)
• DAMN. (Kendrick Lamar)
• Melodrama (Lorde)
• 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)
General Field
Song Of The Year
• Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)
• 4:44 (JAY-Z)
• Issues (Julia Michaels)
• 1-800-273-8255 (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)
• That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist
• Alessia Cara
• Khalid
• Lil Uzi Vert
• Julia Michaels
• SZA
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
• Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson
• Praying – Kesha
• Million Reasons – Lady Gaga
• What About Us – P!nk
• Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
• Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
• Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
• Thunder – Imagine Dragons
• Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man
• Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) – Michael Bublé
• Triplicate – Bob Dylan
• In Full Swing – Seth MacFarlane
• Wonderland – Sarah McLachlan
• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – (Various Artists)
Best Pop Vocal Album
• Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay
• Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey
• Evolve – Imagine Dragons
• Rainbow – Kesha
• Joanne – Lady Gaga
• ÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran
Dance/Electronic Music
Best Dance Recording
• Bambro Koyo Ganda – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
• Cola – Camelphat & Elderbrook
• Andromeda – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
• Tonite – LCD Soundsystem
• Line Of Sight – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
Best Dance/Electronic Album
• Migration – Bonobo
• 3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk
• Mura Masa – Mura Masa
• A Moment Apart – Odesza
• What Now – Sylvan Esso
Contemporary Instrumental Music
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
• What If – The Jerry Douglas Band
• Spirit – Alex Han
• Mount Royal – Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
• Prototype – Jeff Lorber Fusion
• Bad Hombre – Antonio Sanchez
Rock
Best Rock Performance
• You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen
• The Promise – Chris Cornell
• Run – Foo Fighters
• No Good – Kaleo
• Go To War Nothing More
Field 4 – Rock
Best Metal Performance
• Invisible Enemy – August Burns Red
• Black Hoodie – Body Count
• Forever – Code Orange
• Sultan’s Curse – Mastodon
• Clockworks – Meshuggah
Best Rock Song
• Atlas, Rise! (Metallica)
• Blood In The Cut (K.Flay)
• Go To War (Nothing More)
• Run (Foo Fighters)
• The Stage (Avenged Sevenfold)
Best Rock Album
• Emperor Of Sand – Mastodon
• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct – Metallica
• The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More
• Villains – Queens Of The Stone Age
• A Deeper Understanding – The War On Drugs
Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album
• Everything Now – Arcade Fire
• Humanz – Gorillaz
• American Dream – LCD Soundsystem
• Pure Comedy – Father John Misty
• Sleep Well Beast – The National
R&B
Best R&B Performance
• Get You – Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis
• Distraction – Kehlani
• High – Ledisi
• That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars
• The Weeknd
Best Traditional R&B Performance
• Laugh And Move On – The Baylor Project
• Redbone – Childish Gambino
• What I’m Feelin’ – Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones
• All The Way -Ledisi
• Still – Mali Music
Best R&B Song
• First Began (PJ Morton)
• Location (Khalid)
• Redbone (Childish Gambino)
• Supermodel (SZA)
• That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
• Free 6LACK – 6LACK
• “Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino
• American Teen – Khalid
• Ctrl SZA
• Starboy – The Weeknd
Best R&B Album
• Freudian – Daniel Caesar
• Let Love Rule – Ledisi
• 24K Magic -Bruno Mars
• Gumbo – PJ Morton
• Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild
Rap
Best Rap Performance
• Bounce Back
Big Sean
• Bodak Yellow
Cardi B
• 4:44
JAY-Z
• HUMBLE.
Kendrick Lamar
• Bad And Boujee
Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
Best Rap/Sung Performance
• PRBLMS
6LACK
• Crew
Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
• Family Feud
JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
• LOYALTY.
Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
• Love Galore
SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
• Bodak Yellow (Cardi B)
• Chase Me (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)
• HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)
• Sassy (Rapsody)
• The Story Of O.J. (JAY-Z)
Best Rap Album
• 4:44
JAY-Z
• DAMN.
Kendrick Lamar
• Culture
Migos
• Laila’s Wisdom
Rapsody
• Flower Boy
Tyler, The Creator
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
• Body Like A Back Road
Sam Hunt
• Losing You
Alison Krauss
• Tin Man
Miranda Lambert
• I Could Use A Love Song
Maren Morris
• Either Way
Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
• It Ain’t My Fault
Brothers Osborne
• My Old Man
Zac Brown Band
• You Look Good
Lady Antebellum
• Better Man
Little Big Town
• Drinkin’ Problem
Midland
Best Country Song
• Better Man
(Little Big Town)
• Body Like A Back Road
(Sam Hunt)
• Broken Halos
(Chris Stapleton)
• Drinkin’ Problem
(Midland)
• Tin Man
(Miranda Lambert)
Best Country Album
• Cosmic Hallelujah
Kenny Chesney
• Heart Break
Lady Antebellum
• The Breaker
Little Big Town
• Life Changes
Thomas Rhett
• From A Room: Volume 1
Chris Stapleton
New Age
Best New Age Album
• Reflection
Brian Eno
• SongVersation: Medicine
India.Arie
• Dancing On Water
Peter Kater
• Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5
Kitaro
• Spiral Revelation
Steve Roach
Jazz
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
• Can’t Remember Why
Sara Caswell, soloist
• Dance Of Shiva
Billy Childs, soloist
• Whisper Not
Fred Hersch, soloist
• Miles Beyond
John McLaughlin, soloist
• Ilimba
Chris Potter, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
• The Journey
The Baylor Project
• A Social Call
Jazzmeia Horn
• Bad Ass And Blind
Raul Midón
• Porter Plays Porter
Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King
• Dreams And Daggers
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
• Uptown, Downtown
Bill Charlap Trio
• Rebirth
Billy Childs
• Project Freedom
Joey DeFrancesco & The People
• Open Book
Fred Hersch
• The Dreamer Is The Dream
Chris Potter
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
• MONK’estra Vol. 2
John Beasley
• Jigsaw
Alan Ferber Big Band
• Bringin’ It
Christian McBride Big Band
• Homecoming
Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne
• Whispers On The Wind
Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge
Best Latin Jazz Album
• Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter
Antonio Adolfo
• Oddara
Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
• Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos
Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves
• Típico
Miguel Zenón
• Jazz Tango
Pablo Ziegler Trio
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
Best Gospel Performance/Song
• Too Hard Not To
Tina Campbell
• You Deserve It
JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn
• Better Days
Le’Andria
• My Life
The Walls Group
• Never Have To Be Alone
CeCe Winans
Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
• Oh My Soul
Casting Crowns
• Clean
Natalie Grant
• What A Beautiful Name
Hillsong Worship
• Even If
MercyMe
• Hills And Valleys
Tauren Wells
Best Gospel Album
• Crossover: Live From Music City
Travis Greene
• Bigger Than Me
Le’Andria
• Close
Marvin Sapp
• Sunday Song
Anita Wilson
• Let Them Fall In Love
CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
• Rise
Danny Gokey
• Echoes (Deluxe Edition)
Matt Maher
• Lifer
MercyMe
• Hills And Valleys
Tauren Wells
• Chain Breaker
Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album
• The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1
The Collingsworth Family
• Give Me Jesus
Larry Cordle
• Resurrection
Joseph Habedank
• Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope
Reba McEntire
• Hope For All Nations
Karen Peck & New River
Latin
Best Latin Pop Album
• Lo Único Constante
Alex Cuba
• Mis Planes Son Amarte
Juanes
• Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017
La Santa Cecilia
• Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
Natalia Lafourcade
• El Dorado
Shakira
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
• Ayo
Bomba Estéreo
• Pa’ Fuera
C4 Trío & Desorden Público
• Salvavidas De Hielo
Jorge Drexler
• El Paradise
Los Amigos Invisibles
• Residente
Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
• Ni Diablo Ni Santo
Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda
• Ayer Y Hoy
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
• Momentos
Alex Campos
• Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas
Aida Cuevas
• Zapateando En El Norte
Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)
Best Tropical Latin Album
• Albita
Albita
• Art Of The Arrangement
Doug Beavers
• Salsa Big Band
Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
• Gente Valiente
Silvestre Dangond
• Indestructible
Diego El Cigala
American Roots Music
Best American Roots Performance
• Killer Diller Blues
Alabama Shakes
• Let My Mother Live
Blind Boys Of Alabama
• Arkansas Farmboy
Glen Campbell
• Steer Your Way
Leonard Cohen
• I Never Cared For You
Alison Krauss
Best American Roots Song
• Cumberland Gap
David Rawlings
• I Wish You Well
The Mavericks
• If We Were Vampires
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
• It Ain’t Over Yet
• My Only True Friend
Gregg Allman
Best Americana Album
• Southern Blood
Gregg Allman
• Shine On Rainy Day
Brent Cobb
• Beast Epic
Iron & Wine
• The Nashville Sound
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
• Brand New Day
The Mavericks
Best Bluegrass Album
• Fiddler’s Dream
Michael Cleveland
• Laws Of Gravity
The Infamous Stringdusters
• Original
Bobby Osborne
• Universal Favorite
Noam Pikelny
• All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live]
Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
– Best Traditional Blues Album
• Migration Blues
Eric Bibb
• Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio
• Roll And Tumble
R.L. Boyce
• Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train
Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi
• Blue & Lonesome
The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album
• Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm
• Recorded Live In Lafayette
Sonny Landreth
• TajMo
Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
• Got Soul
Robert Randolph & The Family Band
• Live From The Fox Oakland
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Best Folk Album
• Mental Illness
Aimee Mann
• Semper Femina
Laura Marling
• The Queen Of Hearts
Offa Rex
• You Don’t Own Me Anymore
The Secret Sisters
• The Laughing Apple
Yusuf / Cat Stevens
Best Regional Roots Music Album
• Top Of The Mountain
Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers
• Ho’okena 3.0
Ho’okena
• Kalenda
Lost Bayou Ramblers
• Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live]
Northern Cree
• Pua Kiele
Josh Tatofi
Field 14 – Reggae
Best Reggae Album
• Chronology
Chronixx
• Lost In Paradise
Common Kings
• Wash House Ting
J Boog
• Stony Hill
Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
• Avrakedabra
Morgan Heritage
Best World Music Album
• Memoria De Los Sentidos
Vicente Amigo
• Para Mi
Buika
• Rosa Dos Ventos
Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro
• Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
• Elwan
Tinariwen
Children’s
Best Children’s Album
• Brighter Side
Gustafer Yellowgold
• Feel What U Feel
Lisa Loeb
• Lemonade
Justin Roberts
• Rise Shine #Woke
Alphabet Rockers
• Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Spoken Word
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
• Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
Neil Degrasse Tyson
• Born To Run
Bruce Springsteen
• Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter
Shelly Peiken
• Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)
Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffal
• The Princess Diarist
Carrie Fisher
Field 18 – Comedy
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas
Dave Chappelle
• Cinco
Jim Gaffigan
• Jerry Before Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld
• A Speck Of Dust
Sarah Silverman
• What Now?
Kevin Hart
Musical Theater
Best Musical Theater Album
• Come From Away
Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
• Dear Evan Hansen
Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
• Hello, Dolly!
Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)
Field 20 – Music for Visual Media
Category 59 – Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
• Baby Driver
(Various Artists)
• Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2
(Various Artists)
• Hidden Figures: The Album
(Various Artists)
• La La Land
(Various Artists)
• Moana: The Songs
(Various Artists)
Music for Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
• Arrival
Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer
• Dunkirk
Hans Zimmer, composer
• Game Of Thrones: Season 7
Ramin Djawadi, composer
• Hidden Figures
Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers
• La La Land
Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
• City Of Stars
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)
• How Far I’ll Go
Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
• I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)
Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)
• Never Give Up
Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)
• Stand Up For Something
Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)
Composing/Arranging
Best Instrumental Composition
• Alkaline
Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)
• Choros #3
Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)
• Home Free (For Peter Joe)
Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)
• Three Revolutions
Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
• Warped Cowboy
Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
• All Hat, No Saddle
Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)
• Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can
John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
• Home Free (For Peter Joe)
Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)
• Ugly Beauty/Pannonica
John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
• White Christmas
Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)
Field 21 – Composing/Arranging
Category 64 – Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
(An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)
• Another Day Of Sun
Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)
• Every Time We Say Goodbye
Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)
• I Like Myself
Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)
• I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York
Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)
• Putin
Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
Best Recording Package
• El Orisha De La Rosa
Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)
• Mura Masa
Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)
• Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)
Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
• Sleep Well Beast
Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)
• Solid State
Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)
• Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 – 2014)
Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)
• May 1977: Get Shown The Light
Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)
• The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition
Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
• Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares
Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)
Field 23 – Notes
Category 67 – Best Album Notes
• Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth
Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)
• Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition
Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)
• The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin
Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)
• Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute
David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)
• Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings
Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams
Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)
Field 24 – Historical
Category 68 – Best Historical Album
• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta
Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)
• The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
• Leonard Bernstein – The Composer
Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)
• Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa
Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)
• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams
Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)
Production, Non-Classical
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
• Every Where Is Some Where
Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)
• Is This The Life We Really Want?
Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)
• Natural Conclusion
Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)
• No Shape
Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)
• 24K Magic
Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
• Calvin Harris
• Don’t Quit (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris Featuring Travis Scott & Jeremih)
• Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (Calvin Harris Featuring Various Artists)
• Greg Kurstin
• Concrete And Gold (Foo Fighters)
• Dear Life (Beck)
• Dusk Till Dawn (ZAYN Featuring Sia)
• LOVE. (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Zacari)
• Strangers (Halsey Featuring Lauren Jauregui)
• Wall Of Glass (Liam Gallagher)
• Blake Mills
• Darkness And Light (John Legend)
• Eternally Even (Jim James)
• God Only Knows (John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Featuring yMusic)
• Memories Are Now (Jesca Hoop)
• No Shape (Perfume Genius)
• Semper Femina (Laura Marling)
• No I.D.
• America (Logic Featuring Black Thought, Chuck D & Big Lenbo & No ID)
• The Autobiography (Vic Mensa)
• 4:44 (JAY-Z)
• The Stereotypes
• Before I Do (Sevyn Streeter)
• Better (Lil Yachty Featuring Stefflon Don)
• Deliver (Fifth Harmony)
• Finesse (Bruno Mars)
• Mo Bounce (Iggy Azalea)
• Sunshine (Kyle Featuring Miguel)
• That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)
Best Remixed Recording
• Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)
Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)
• Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)
SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)
• Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)
Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)
• A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)
Four Tet, remixer (The xx)
• You Move (Latroit Remix)
Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
Surround Sound
Best Surround Sound Album
• Early Americans
Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man
Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)
• So Is My Love
Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
• 3-D The Catalogue
Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)
• Tyberg: Masses
Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Production, Classical
Best Engineered Album, Classical
• Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs
Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man
Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies
Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
• Tyberg: Masses
John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
• Blanton Alspaugh
• Adamo: Becoming Santa Claus (Emmanuel Villaume, Kevin Burdette, Keith Jameson, Lucy Schaufer, Hila Plitmann, Matt Boehler, Jonathan Blalock, Jennifer Rivera & Dallas Opera Orchestra)
• Aldridge: Sister Carrie (William Boggs, Keith Phares, Matt Morgan, Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, Stephen Cunningham, Adriana Zabala, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Death & The Maiden (Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra)
• Handel: Messiah (Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)
• Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 53, 64 & 96 (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)
• Heggie: It’s A Wonderful Life (Patrick Summers, William Burden, Talise Trevigne, Andrea Carroll, Rod Gilfry & Houston Grand Opera)
• Tyberg: Masses (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)
• Manfred Eicher
• Mansurian: Requiem (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
• Monk, M.: On Behalf Of Nature (Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble)
• Point & Line – Debussy And Hosokawa (Momo Kodama)
• Rímur (Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediaeval)
• Silvestrov: Hieroglyphen Der Nacht (Anja Lechner)
• David Frost
• Alma Española (Isabel Leonard)
• Amplified Soul (Gabriela Martinez)
• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 6 (Jonathan Biss)
• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
• Garden Of Joys And Sorrows (Hat Trick Trio)
• Laks: Chamber Works (ARC Ensemble)
• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
• Troika (Matt Haimovitz & Christopher O’Riley)
• Verdi: Otello (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Günther Groissböck, Željko Lučić, Dimitri Pittas, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)
• Morten Lindberg
• Furatus (Ole Edvard Antonsen & Wolfgang Plagge)
• Interactions (Bård Monsen & Gunnar Flagstad)
• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)
• Minor Major (Oslo String Quartet)
• Northern Timbre (Ragnhild Hemsing & Tor Espen Aspaas)
• So Is My Love (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)
• Thoresen: Sea Of Names (Trond Schau)
• Judith Sherman
• American Nocturnes (Cecile Licad)
• The Birthday Party (Aki Takahashi)
• Discovering Bach (Michelle Ross)
• Foss: Pieces Of Genius (New York New Music Ensemble)
• Secret Alchemy – Chamber Works By Pierre Jalbert (Curtis Macomber & Michael Boriskin)
• Sevenfive – The John Corigliano Effect (Gaudette Brass)
• Sonic Migrations – Music Of Laurie Altman (Various Artists)
• Tribute (Dover Quartet)
• 26 (Melia Watras & Michael Jinsoo Lim)
Classical
Best Orchestral Performance
• Concertos For Orchestra
Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches
Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)
• Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)
• Mahler: Symphony No. 5
Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)
• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio
Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
• Berg: Lulu
Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)
• Berg: Wozzeck
Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)
• Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles
Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
• Handel: Ottone
George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)
• Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel
Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
• Bryars: The Fifth Century
Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
• Handel: Messiah
Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)
• Mansurian: Requiem
Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)
• Music Of The Spheres
Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)
• Tyberg: Masses
Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
• Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1
Arcangelo
• Death & The Maiden
Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
• Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert
Stile Antico
• Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann
Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich
• Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016
Martha Argerich & Various Artists
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
• Bach: The French Suites
Murray Perahia
• Haydn: Cello Concertos
Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)
• Levina: The Piano Concertos
Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)
• Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2
Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)
• Transcendental
Daniil Trifonov
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
• Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas
Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)
• Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio
Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
• Gods & Monsters
Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist
• In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music
Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)
• Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift
Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)
Best Classical Compendium
• Barbara
Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer
• Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto
Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
• Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir
Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer
• Les Routes De L’Esclavage
Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer
• Mademoiselle: Première Audience – Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger
Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
• Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude
Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
• Higdon: Viola Concerto
Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
• Mansurian: Requiem
Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)
• Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies
Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)
• Zhou Tian: Concerto For Orchestra
Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)
Music Video/Film
Best Music Video
• Up All Night
Beck
Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers
• Makeba
Jain
Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer
• The Story Of O.J.
JAY-Z
Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer
• Humble.
Kendrick Lamar
The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers
• 1-800-273-8255
Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid
Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer
Best Music Film
• One More Time With Feeling
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers
• Long Strange Trip
(The Grateful Dead)
Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers
• The Defiant Ones
(Various Artists)
Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers
• Soundbreaking
(Various Artists)
Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers
• Two Trains Runnin’
(Various Artists)
Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer
