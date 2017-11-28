Οι υποψηφιότητες για τα Grammys 2018 ανακοινώθηκαν! 28/11/2017, 23:12 | Συντάκτης: Κατερίνα Γκίνη

Δείτε τη λίστα.

Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των Grammys 2018. Η απονομή θα γίνει στις 28 Ιανουαρίου και θα λάβει χώρα στη πολύ γνωστή αρένα Madison Square Garden στη Νέα Υόρκη. Τη λαμπερή βραδιά της 60ης απονομής θα αναλάβει να παρουσιάσει για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά ο αγαπημένος James Corden.

Οι υποψηφιότητες αφορούν κυκλοφορίες που έγιναν από τη 1η Οκτωβρίου έως και τις 30 Σεπτεμβρίου. Τα περισσότερα βραβεία διεκδικεί ο rapper Jay Z με 8, ακολουθεί o Kendrick Lamar με 7 και ο Bruno Mars με 6.

Αναλυτικά οι υποψηφιότητες:

Γενικό περιεχόμενο:

Record Of The Year

• Redbone (Childish Gambino)

• Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

• The Story Of O.J. (JAY-Z)

• HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)

• 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

Album Of The Year

• “Awaken, My Love!” (Childish Gambino)

• 4:44 (JAY-Z)

• DAMN. (Kendrick Lamar)

• Melodrama (Lorde)

• 24K Magic (Bruno Mars)

General Field

Song Of The Year

• Despacito (Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber)

• 4:44 (JAY-Z)

• Issues (Julia Michaels)

• 1-800-273-8255 (Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid)

• That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist

• Alessia Cara

• Khalid

• Lil Uzi Vert

• Julia Michaels

• SZA

Pop

Best Pop Solo Performance

• Love So Soft – Kelly Clarkson

• Praying – Kesha

• Million Reasons – Lady Gaga

• What About Us – P!nk

• Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

• Something Just Like This – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

• Despacito – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

• Thunder – Imagine Dragons

• Feel It Still – Portugal. The Man

• Stay – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) – Michael Bublé

• Triplicate – Bob Dylan

• In Full Swing – Seth MacFarlane

• Wonderland – Sarah McLachlan

• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 – (Various Artists)

Best Pop Vocal Album

• Kaleidoscope EP – Coldplay

• Lust For Life – Lana Del Rey

• Evolve – Imagine Dragons

• Rainbow – Kesha

• Joanne – Lady Gaga

• ÷ (Divide) – Ed Sheeran

Dance/Electronic Music

Best Dance Recording

• Bambro Koyo Ganda – Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

• Cola – Camelphat & Elderbrook

• Andromeda – Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

• Tonite – LCD Soundsystem

• Line Of Sight – Odesza Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

Best Dance/Electronic Album

• Migration – Bonobo

• 3-D The Catalogue – Kraftwerk

• Mura Masa – Mura Masa

• A Moment Apart – Odesza

• What Now – Sylvan Esso

Contemporary Instrumental Music

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

• What If – The Jerry Douglas Band

• Spirit – Alex Han

• Mount Royal – Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

• Prototype – Jeff Lorber Fusion

• Bad Hombre – Antonio Sanchez

Rock

Best Rock Performance

• You Want It Darker – Leonard Cohen

• The Promise – Chris Cornell

• Run – Foo Fighters

• No Good – Kaleo

• Go To War Nothing More

Field 4 – Rock

Best Metal Performance

• Invisible Enemy – August Burns Red

• Black Hoodie – Body Count

• Forever – Code Orange

• Sultan’s Curse – Mastodon

• Clockworks – Meshuggah

Best Rock Song

• Atlas, Rise! (Metallica)

• Blood In The Cut (K.Flay)

• Go To War (Nothing More)

• Run (Foo Fighters)

• The Stage (Avenged Sevenfold)

Best Rock Album

• Emperor Of Sand – Mastodon

• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct – Metallica

• The Stories We Tell Ourselves – Nothing More

• Villains – Queens Of The Stone Age

• A Deeper Understanding – The War On Drugs

Alternative

Best Alternative Music Album

• Everything Now – Arcade Fire

• Humanz – Gorillaz

• American Dream – LCD Soundsystem

• Pure Comedy – Father John Misty

• Sleep Well Beast – The National

R&B

Best R&B Performance

• Get You – Daniel Caesar Featuring Kali Uchis

• Distraction – Kehlani

• High – Ledisi

• That’s What I Like – Bruno Mars

• The Weeknd

Best Traditional R&B Performance

• Laugh And Move On – The Baylor Project

• Redbone – Childish Gambino

• What I’m Feelin’ – Anthony Hamilton Featuring The Hamiltones

• All The Way -Ledisi

• Still – Mali Music

Best R&B Song

• First Began (PJ Morton)

• Location (Khalid)

• Redbone (Childish Gambino)

• Supermodel (SZA)

• That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

• Free 6LACK – 6LACK

• “Awaken, My Love!” – Childish Gambino

• American Teen – Khalid

• Ctrl SZA

• Starboy – The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

• Freudian – Daniel Caesar

• Let Love Rule – Ledisi

• 24K Magic -Bruno Mars

• Gumbo – PJ Morton

• Feel The Real – Musiq Soulchild

Rap

Best Rap Performance

• Bounce Back

Big Sean

• Bodak Yellow

Cardi B

• 4:44

JAY-Z

• HUMBLE.

Kendrick Lamar

• Bad And Boujee

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

Best Rap/Sung Performance

• PRBLMS

6LACK

• Crew

Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

• Family Feud

JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé

• LOYALTY.

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

• Love Galore

SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

• Bodak Yellow (Cardi B)

• Chase Me (Danger Mouse Featuring Run The Jewels & Big Boi)

• HUMBLE. (Kendrick Lamar)

• Sassy (Rapsody)

• The Story Of O.J. (JAY-Z)

Best Rap Album

• 4:44

JAY-Z

• DAMN.

Kendrick Lamar

• Culture

Migos

• Laila’s Wisdom

Rapsody

• Flower Boy

Tyler, The Creator

Country

Best Country Solo Performance

• Body Like A Back Road

Sam Hunt

• Losing You

Alison Krauss

• Tin Man

Miranda Lambert

• I Could Use A Love Song

Maren Morris

• Either Way

Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

• It Ain’t My Fault

Brothers Osborne

• My Old Man

Zac Brown Band

• You Look Good

Lady Antebellum

• Better Man

Little Big Town

• Drinkin’ Problem

Midland

Best Country Song

• Better Man

(Little Big Town)

• Body Like A Back Road

(Sam Hunt)

• Broken Halos

(Chris Stapleton)

• Drinkin’ Problem

(Midland)

• Tin Man

(Miranda Lambert)

Best Country Album

• Cosmic Hallelujah

Kenny Chesney

• Heart Break

Lady Antebellum

• The Breaker

Little Big Town

• Life Changes

Thomas Rhett

• From A Room: Volume 1

Chris Stapleton

New Age

Best New Age Album

• Reflection

Brian Eno

• SongVersation: Medicine

India.Arie

• Dancing On Water

Peter Kater

• Sacred Journey Of Ku-Kai, Volume 5

Kitaro

• Spiral Revelation

Steve Roach

Jazz

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

• Can’t Remember Why

Sara Caswell, soloist

• Dance Of Shiva

Billy Childs, soloist

• Whisper Not

Fred Hersch, soloist

• Miles Beyond

John McLaughlin, soloist

• Ilimba

Chris Potter, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

• The Journey

The Baylor Project

• A Social Call

Jazzmeia Horn

• Bad Ass And Blind

Raul Midón

• Porter Plays Porter

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King

• Dreams And Daggers

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

• Uptown, Downtown

Bill Charlap Trio

• Rebirth

Billy Childs

• Project Freedom

Joey DeFrancesco & The People

• Open Book

Fred Hersch

• The Dreamer Is The Dream

Chris Potter

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

• MONK’estra Vol. 2

John Beasley

• Jigsaw

Alan Ferber Big Band

• Bringin’ It

Christian McBride Big Band

• Homecoming

Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne

• Whispers On The Wind

Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge

Best Latin Jazz Album

• Hybrido – From Rio To Wayne Shorter

Antonio Adolfo

• Oddara

Jane Bunnett & Maqueque

• Outra Coisa – The Music Of Moacir Santos

Anat Cohen & Marcello Gonçalves

• Típico

Miguel Zenón

• Jazz Tango

Pablo Ziegler Trio

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

Best Gospel Performance/Song

• Too Hard Not To

Tina Campbell

• You Deserve It

JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise Featuring Bishop Cortez Vaughn

• Better Days

Le’Andria

• My Life

The Walls Group

• Never Have To Be Alone

CeCe Winans

Gospel/Contemporary Christian Music

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

• Oh My Soul

Casting Crowns

• Clean

Natalie Grant

• What A Beautiful Name

Hillsong Worship

• Even If

MercyMe

• Hills And Valleys

Tauren Wells

Best Gospel Album

• Crossover: Live From Music City

Travis Greene

• Bigger Than Me

Le’Andria

• Close

Marvin Sapp

• Sunday Song

Anita Wilson

• Let Them Fall In Love

CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

• Rise

Danny Gokey

• Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

Matt Maher

• Lifer

MercyMe

• Hills And Valleys

Tauren Wells

• Chain Breaker

Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

• The Best Of The Collingsworth Family – Volume 1

The Collingsworth Family

• Give Me Jesus

Larry Cordle

• Resurrection

Joseph Habedank

• Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope

Reba McEntire

• Hope For All Nations

Karen Peck & New River

Latin

Best Latin Pop Album

• Lo Único Constante

Alex Cuba

• Mis Planes Son Amarte

Juanes

• Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Ciudad De México, 2017

La Santa Cecilia

• Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Natalia Lafourcade

• El Dorado

Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

• Ayo

Bomba Estéreo

• Pa’ Fuera

C4 Trío & Desorden Público

• Salvavidas De Hielo

Jorge Drexler

• El Paradise

Los Amigos Invisibles

• Residente

Residente

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

• Ni Diablo Ni Santo

Julión Álvarez Y Su Norteño Banda

• Ayer Y Hoy

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

• Momentos

Alex Campos

• Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas

Aida Cuevas

• Zapateando En El Norte

Humberto Novoa, producer (Various Artists)

Best Tropical Latin Album

• Albita

Albita

• Art Of The Arrangement

Doug Beavers

• Salsa Big Band

Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

• Gente Valiente

Silvestre Dangond

• Indestructible

Diego El Cigala

American Roots Music

Best American Roots Performance

• Killer Diller Blues

Alabama Shakes

• Let My Mother Live

Blind Boys Of Alabama

• Arkansas Farmboy

Glen Campbell

• Steer Your Way

Leonard Cohen

• I Never Cared For You

Alison Krauss

Best American Roots Song

• Cumberland Gap

David Rawlings

• I Wish You Well

The Mavericks

• If We Were Vampires

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

• It Ain’t Over Yet

• My Only True Friend

Gregg Allman

Best Americana Album

• Southern Blood

Gregg Allman

• Shine On Rainy Day

Brent Cobb

• Beast Epic

Iron & Wine

• The Nashville Sound

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

• Brand New Day

The Mavericks

Best Bluegrass Album

• Fiddler’s Dream

Michael Cleveland

• Laws Of Gravity

The Infamous Stringdusters

• Original

Bobby Osborne

• Universal Favorite

Noam Pikelny

• All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live]

Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

– Best Traditional Blues Album

• Migration Blues

Eric Bibb

• Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

Elvin Bishop’s Big Fun Trio

• Roll And Tumble

R.L. Boyce

• Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train

Guy Davis & Fabrizio Poggi

• Blue & Lonesome

The Rolling Stones

Best Contemporary Blues Album

• Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

• Recorded Live In Lafayette

Sonny Landreth

• TajMo

Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

• Got Soul

Robert Randolph & The Family Band

• Live From The Fox Oakland

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Best Folk Album

• Mental Illness

Aimee Mann

• Semper Femina

Laura Marling

• The Queen Of Hearts

Offa Rex

• You Don’t Own Me Anymore

The Secret Sisters

• The Laughing Apple

Yusuf / Cat Stevens

Best Regional Roots Music Album

• Top Of The Mountain

Dwayne Dopsie And The Zydeco Hellraisers

• Ho’okena 3.0

Ho’okena

• Kalenda

Lost Bayou Ramblers

• Miyo Kekisepa, Make A Stand [Live]

Northern Cree

• Pua Kiele

Josh Tatofi

Field 14 – Reggae

Best Reggae Album

• Chronology

Chronixx

• Lost In Paradise

Common Kings

• Wash House Ting

J Boog

• Stony Hill

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

• Avrakedabra

Morgan Heritage

Best World Music Album

• Memoria De Los Sentidos

Vicente Amigo

• Para Mi

Buika

• Rosa Dos Ventos

Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro

• Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

• Elwan

Tinariwen

Children’s

Best Children’s Album

• Brighter Side

Gustafer Yellowgold

• Feel What U Feel

Lisa Loeb

• Lemonade

Justin Roberts

• Rise Shine #Woke

Alphabet Rockers

• Songs Of Peace & Love For Kids & Parents Around The World

Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Spoken Word

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

• Astrophysics For People In A Hurry

Neil Degrasse Tyson

• Born To Run

Bruce Springsteen

• Confessions Of A Serial Songwriter

Shelly Peiken

• Our Revolution: A Future to Believe In (Bernie Sanders)

Bernie Sanders And Mark Ruffal

• The Princess Diarist

Carrie Fisher

Field 18 – Comedy

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas

Dave Chappelle

• Cinco

Jim Gaffigan

• Jerry Before Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld

• A Speck Of Dust

Sarah Silverman

• What Now?

Kevin Hart

Musical Theater

Best Musical Theater Album

• Come From Away

Ian Eisendrath, August Eriksmoen, David Hein, David Lai & Irene Sankoff, producers; David Hein & Irene Sankoff, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

• Dear Evan Hansen

Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)

• Hello, Dolly!

Bette Midler, principal soloist; Steven Epstein, producer (Jerry Herman, composer & lyricist) (New Broadway Cast Recording)

Field 20 – Music for Visual Media

Category 59 – Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

• Baby Driver

(Various Artists)

• Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2

(Various Artists)

• Hidden Figures: The Album

(Various Artists)

• La La Land

(Various Artists)

• Moana: The Songs

(Various Artists)

Music for Visual Media

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

• Arrival

Jóhann Jóhannsson, composer

• Dunkirk

Hans Zimmer, composer

• Game Of Thrones: Season 7

Ramin Djawadi, composer

• Hidden Figures

Benjamin Wallfisch, Pharrell Williams & Hans Zimmer, composers

• La La Land

Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

• City Of Stars

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Ryan Gosling & Emma Stone)

• How Far I’ll Go

Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

• I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)

Jack Antonoff, Sam Dew & Taylor Swift, songwriters (ZAYN & Taylor Swift)

• Never Give Up

Sia Furler & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Sia)

• Stand Up For Something

Common & Diane Warren, songwriters (Andra Day Featuring Common)

Composing/Arranging

Best Instrumental Composition

• Alkaline

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Le Boeuf Brothers & JACK Quartet)

• Choros #3

Vince Mendoza, composer (Vince Mendoza & WDR Big Band Cologne)

• Home Free (For Peter Joe)

Nate Smith, composer (Nate Smith)

• Three Revolutions

Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

• Warped Cowboy

Chuck Owen, composer (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

• All Hat, No Saddle

Chuck Owen, arranger (Chuck Owen And The Jazz Surge)

• Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can

John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

• Home Free (For Peter Joe)

Nate Smith, arranger (Nate Smith)

• Ugly Beauty/Pannonica

John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

• White Christmas

Chris Walden, arranger (Herb Alpert)

Field 21 – Composing/Arranging

Category 64 – Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

(An Arranger’s Award. (Artist names appear in parentheses.) Singles or Tracks only.)

• Another Day Of Sun

Justin Hurwitz, arranger (La La Land Cast)

• Every Time We Say Goodbye

Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Clint Holmes Featuring Jane Monheit)

• I Like Myself

Joel McNeely, arranger (Seth MacFarlane)

• I Loves You Porgy/There’s A Boat That’s Leavin’ Soon For New York

Shelly Berg, Gregg Field, Gordon Goodwin & Clint Holmes, arrangers (Clint Holmes Featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater And The Count Basie Orchestra)

• Putin

Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

Best Recording Package

• El Orisha De La Rosa

Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)

• Mura Masa

Alex Crossan & Matt De Jong, art directors (Mura Masa)

• Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition)

Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

• Sleep Well Beast

Elyanna Blaser-Gould, Luke Hayman & Andrea Trabucco-Campos, art directors (The National)

• Solid State

Gail Marowitz, art director (Jonathan Coulton)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta

Tim Breen, art director (Various Artists)

• Lovely Creatures: The Best Of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds (1984 – 2014)

Tom Hingston, art director (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds)

• May 1977: Get Shown The Light

Masaki Koike, art director (Grateful Dead)

• The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition

Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

• Warfaring Strangers: Acid Nightmares

Tim Breen, Benjamin Marra & Ken Shipley, art directors (Various Artists)

Field 23 – Notes

Category 67 – Best Album Notes

• Arthur Q. Smith: The Trouble With The Truth

Wayne Bledsoe & Bradley Reeves, album notes writers (Various Artists)

• Big Bend Killing: The Appalachian Ballad Tradition

Ted Olson, album notes writer (Various Artists)

• The Complete Piano Works Of Scott Joplin

Bryan S. Wright, album notes writer (Richard Dowling)

• Edouard-Léon Scott De Martinville, Inventor Of Sound Recording: A Bicentennial Tribute

David Giovannoni, album notes writer (Various Artists)

• Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings

Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams

Michael Corcoran, album notes writer (Washington Phillips)

Field 24 – Historical

Category 68 – Best Historical Album

• Bobo Yeye: Belle Epoque In Upper Volta

Jon Kirby, Florent Mazzoleni, Rob Sevier & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Jeff Lipton & Maria Rice, mastering engineers (Various Artists)

• The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

• Leonard Bernstein – The Composer

Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Leonard Bernstein)

• Sweet As Broken Dates: Lost Somali Tapes From The Horn Of Africa

Nicolas Sheikholeslami & Vik Sohonie, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Various Artists)

• Washington Phillips And His Manzarene Dreams

Michael Corcoran, April G. Ledbetter & Steven Lance Ledbetter, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Washington Phillips)

Production, Non-Classical

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

• Every Where Is Some Where

Brent Arrowood, Miles Comaskey, JT Daly, Tommy English, Kristine Flaherty, Adam Hawkins, Chad Howat & Tony Maserati, engineers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer (K.Flay)

• Is This The Life We Really Want?

Nigel Godrich, Sam Petts-Davies & Darrell Thorp, engineers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Roger Waters)

• Natural Conclusion

Ryan Freeland, engineer; Joao Carvalho, mastering engineer (Rose Cousins)

• No Shape

Shawn Everett & Joseph Lorge, engineers; Patricia Sullivan, mastering engineer (Perfume Genius)

• 24K Magic

Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

• Calvin Harris

• Don’t Quit (DJ Khaled & Calvin Harris Featuring Travis Scott & Jeremih)

• Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 (Calvin Harris Featuring Various Artists)

• Greg Kurstin

• Concrete And Gold (Foo Fighters)

• Dear Life (Beck)

• Dusk Till Dawn (ZAYN Featuring Sia)

• LOVE. (Kendrick Lamar Featuring Zacari)

• Strangers (Halsey Featuring Lauren Jauregui)

• Wall Of Glass (Liam Gallagher)

• Blake Mills

• Darkness And Light (John Legend)

• Eternally Even (Jim James)

• God Only Knows (John Legend & Cynthia Erivo Featuring yMusic)

• Memories Are Now (Jesca Hoop)

• No Shape (Perfume Genius)

• Semper Femina (Laura Marling)

• No I.D.

• America (Logic Featuring Black Thought, Chuck D & Big Lenbo & No ID)

• The Autobiography (Vic Mensa)

• 4:44 (JAY-Z)

• The Stereotypes

• Before I Do (Sevyn Streeter)

• Better (Lil Yachty Featuring Stefflon Don)

• Deliver (Fifth Harmony)

• Finesse (Bruno Mars)

• Mo Bounce (Iggy Azalea)

• Sunshine (Kyle Featuring Miguel)

• That’s What I Like (Bruno Mars)

Best Remixed Recording

• Can’t Let You Go (Louie Vega Roots Mix)

Louie Vega, remixer (Loleatta Holloway)

• Funk O’ De Funk (SMLE Remix)

SMLE, remixers (Bobby Rush)

• Undercover (Adventure Club Remix)

Leighton James & Christian Srigley, remixers (Kehlani)

• A Violent Noise (Four Tet Remix)

Four Tet, remixer (The xx)

• You Move (Latroit Remix)

Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

Surround Sound

Best Surround Sound Album

• Early Americans

Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man

Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra And Choir)

• So Is My Love

Morten Lindberg, surround mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, surround producer (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

• 3-D The Catalogue

Fritz Hilpert, surround mix engineer; Tom Ammermann, surround mastering engineer; Fritz Hilpert, surround producer (Kraftwerk)

• Tyberg: Masses

Jesse Brayman, surround mix engineer; Jesse Brayman, surround mastering engineer; Blanton Alspaugh, surround producer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Production, Classical

Best Engineered Album, Classical

• Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs

Gary Call, engineer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man

Morten Lindberg, engineer (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies

Keith O. Johnson & Sean Royce Martin, engineers (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

• Tyberg: Masses

John Newton, engineer; Jesse Brayman, mastering engineer (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

• Blanton Alspaugh

• Adamo: Becoming Santa Claus (Emmanuel Villaume, Kevin Burdette, Keith Jameson, Lucy Schaufer, Hila Plitmann, Matt Boehler, Jonathan Blalock, Jennifer Rivera & Dallas Opera Orchestra)

• Aldridge: Sister Carrie (William Boggs, Keith Phares, Matt Morgan, Alisa Suzanne Jordheim, Stephen Cunningham, Adriana Zabala, Florentine Opera Chorus & Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches (Leonard Slatkin & Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Death & The Maiden (Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra)

• Handel: Messiah (Andrew Davis, Noel Edison, Toronto Mendelssohn Choir & Toronto Symphony Orchestra)

• Haydn: Symphonies Nos. 53, 64 & 96 (Carlos Kalmar & Oregon Symphony)

• Heggie: It’s A Wonderful Life (Patrick Summers, William Burden, Talise Trevigne, Andrea Carroll, Rod Gilfry & Houston Grand Opera)

• Tyberg: Masses (Brian A. Schmidt, Christopher Jacobson & South Dakota Chorale)

• Manfred Eicher

• Mansurian: Requiem (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

• Monk, M.: On Behalf Of Nature (Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble)

• Point & Line – Debussy And Hosokawa (Momo Kodama)

• Rímur (Arve Henriksen & Trio Mediaeval)

• Silvestrov: Hieroglyphen Der Nacht (Anja Lechner)

• David Frost

• Alma Española (Isabel Leonard)

• Amplified Soul (Gabriela Martinez)

• Beethoven: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 6 (Jonathan Biss)

• Bruckner: Symphony No. 9 (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

• Garden Of Joys And Sorrows (Hat Trick Trio)

• Laks: Chamber Works (ARC Ensemble)

• Schoenberg, Adam: American Symphony; Finding Rothko; Picture Studies (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

• Troika (Matt Haimovitz & Christopher O’Riley)

• Verdi: Otello (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Günther Groissböck, Željko Lučić, Dimitri Pittas, Aleksandrs Antonenko, Sonya Yoncheva, The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Chorus)

• Morten Lindberg

• Furatus (Ole Edvard Antonsen & Wolfgang Plagge)

• Interactions (Bård Monsen & Gunnar Flagstad)

• Kleiberg: Mass For Modern Man (Eivind Gullberg Jensen, Trondheim Vokalensemble & Trondheim Symphony Orchestra)

• Minor Major (Oslo String Quartet)

• Northern Timbre (Ragnhild Hemsing & Tor Espen Aspaas)

• So Is My Love (Nina T. Karlsen & Ensemble 96)

• Thoresen: Sea Of Names (Trond Schau)

• Judith Sherman

• American Nocturnes (Cecile Licad)

• The Birthday Party (Aki Takahashi)

• Discovering Bach (Michelle Ross)

• Foss: Pieces Of Genius (New York New Music Ensemble)

• Secret Alchemy – Chamber Works By Pierre Jalbert (Curtis Macomber & Michael Boriskin)

• Sevenfive – The John Corigliano Effect (Gaudette Brass)

• Sonic Migrations – Music Of Laurie Altman (Various Artists)

• Tribute (Dover Quartet)

• 26 (Melia Watras & Michael Jinsoo Lim)

Classical

Best Orchestral Performance

• Concertos For Orchestra

Louis Langrée, conductor (Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

• Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches

Leonard Slatkin, conductor (Detroit Symphony Orchestra)

• Debussy: Images; Jeux & La Plus Que Lente

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor (San Francisco Symphony)

• Mahler: Symphony No. 5

Osmo Vänskä, conductor (Minnesota Orchestra)

• Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio

Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

• Berg: Lulu

Lothar Koenigs, conductor; Daniel Brenna, Marlis Petersen & Johan Reuter; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra)

• Berg: Wozzeck

Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)

• Bizet: Les Pêcheurs De Perles

Gianandrea Noseda, conductor; Diana Damrau, Mariusz Kwiecień, Matthew Polenzani & Nicolas Testé; Jay David Saks, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

• Handel: Ottone

George Petrou, conductor; Max Emanuel Cencic & Lauren Snouffer; Jacob Händel, producer (Il Pomo D’Oro)

• Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel

Valery Gergiev, conductor; Vladimir Feliauer, Aida Garifullina & Kira Loginova; Ilya Petrov, producer (Mariinsky Orchestra; Mariinsky Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

• Bryars: The Fifth Century

Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

• Handel: Messiah

Andrew Davis, conductor; Noel Edison, chorus master (Elizabeth DeShong, John Relyea, Andrew Staples & Erin Wall; Toronto Symphony Orchestra; Toronto Mendelssohn Choir)

• Mansurian: Requiem

Alexander Liebreich, conductor; Florian Helgath, chorus master (Anja Petersen & Andrew Redmond; Münchener Kammerorchester; RIAS Kammerchor)

• Music Of The Spheres

Nigel Short, conductor (Tenebrae)

• Tyberg: Masses

Brian A. Schmidt, conductor (Christopher Jacobson; South Dakota Chorale)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

• Buxtehude: Trio Sonatas, Op. 1

Arcangelo

• Death & The Maiden

Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

• Divine Theatre – Sacred Motets By Giaches De Wert

Stile Antico

• Franck, Kurtág, Previn & Schumann

Joyce Yang & Augustin Hadelich

• Martha Argerich & Friends – Live From Lugano 2016

Martha Argerich & Various Artists

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

• Bach: The French Suites

Murray Perahia

• Haydn: Cello Concertos

Steven Isserlis; Florian Donderer, conductor (The Deutsch Kammerphilharmonie Bremen)

• Levina: The Piano Concertos

Maria Lettberg; Ariane Matiakh, conductor (Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin)

• Shostakovich: Violin Concertos Nos. 1 & 2

Frank Peter Zimmermann; Alan Gilbert, conductor (NDR Elbphilharmonie Orchester)

• Transcendental

Daniil Trifonov

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

• Bach & Telemann: Sacred Cantatas

Philippe Jaroussky; Petra Müllejans, conductor (Ann-Kathrin Brüggemann & Juan de la Rubia; Freiburger Barockorchester)

• Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio

Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

• Gods & Monsters

Nicholas Phan; Myra Huang, accompanist

• In War & Peace – Harmony Through Music

Joyce DiDonato; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D’Oro)

• Sviridov: Russia Cast Adrift

Dmitri Hvorostovsky; Constantine Orbelian, conductor (St. Petersburg State Symphony Orchestra & Style Of Five Ensemble)

Best Classical Compendium

• Barbara

Alexandre Tharaud; Cécile Lenoir, producer

• Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto

Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer

• Kurtág: Complete Works For Ensemble & Choir

Reinbert de Leeuw, conductor; Guido Tichelman, producer

• Les Routes De L’Esclavage

Jordi Savall, conductor; Benjamin Bleton, producer

• Mademoiselle: Première Audience – Unknown Music Of Nadia Boulanger

Lucy Mauro; Lucy Mauro, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

• Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude

Richard Danielpour, composer (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

• Higdon: Viola Concerto

Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

• Mansurian: Requiem

Tigran Mansurian, composer (Alexander Liebreich, Florian Helgath, RIAS Kammerchor & Münchener Kammerorchester)

• Schoenberg, Adam: Picture Studies

Adam Schoenberg, composer (Michael Stern & Kansas City Symphony)

• Zhou Tian: Concerto For Orchestra

Zhou Tian, composer (Louis Langrée & Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra)

Music Video/Film

Best Music Video

• Up All Night

Beck

Canada, video director; Laura Serra Estorch & Oscar Romagosa, video producers

• Makeba

Jain

Lionel Hirle & Gregory Ohrel, video directors; Yodelice, video producer

• The Story Of O.J.

JAY-Z

Shawn Carter & Mark Romanek, video directors; Daniel Midgley, video producer

• Humble.

Kendrick Lamar

The Little Homies & Dave Meyers, video directors; Jason Baum, Dave Free, Jamie Rabineau, Nathan K. Scherrer & Anthony Tiffith, video producers

• 1-800-273-8255

Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid

Andy Hines, video director; Andrew Lerios, video producer

Best Music Film

• One More Time With Feeling

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Andrew Dominik, video director; Dulcie Kellett & James Wilson, video producers

• Long Strange Trip

(The Grateful Dead)

Amir Bar-Lev, video director; Alex Blavatnik, Ken Dornstein, Eric Eisner, Nick Koskoff & Justin Kreutzmann, video producers

• The Defiant Ones

(Various Artists)

Allen Hughes, video director; Sarah Anthony, Fritzi Horstman, Broderick Johnson, Gene Kirkwood, Andrew Kosove, Laura Lancaster, Michael Lombardo, Jerry Longarzo, Doug Pray & Steven Williams, video producers

• Soundbreaking

(Various Artists)

Maro Chermayeff & Jeff Dupre, video directors; Joshua Bennett, Julia Marchesi, Sam Pollard, Sally Rosenthal, Amy Schewel & Warren Zanes, video producers

• Two Trains Runnin’

(Various Artists)

Sam Pollard, video director; Benjamin Hedin, video producer