Teen Choice Awards 2017| Η πλήρης λίστα με τους νικητές!
17/08/2017, 17:27 | Συντάκτης: Αθανασία Βογιάρη
Ποιοι ήταν οι θριαμβευτές της λαμπερής απονομής των Teen Choice Awards 2017;
Ήταν τόσες πολλές οι κατηγορίες των Teen Choice Awards 2017 που οι νικητές μόνο μερικών από αυτές ανακοινώθηκαν ζωντανά κατά την απονομή καθώς ο χρόνος ήταν περιορισμένος!
Η σειρά Riverdale ήταν από τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς κερδίζοντας μεταξύ άλλων και το βραβείο “Choice Drama TV Show”.
Στα Teen Choice Awards υπενθυμίζουμε πως οι ψηφοφόροι είναι ηλικίας 13 έως 19 ετών και ψηφίζουν μέσω των social media.
Διαβάστε τη λίστα παρακάτω:
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous In Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale – WINNER
Star
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale – WINNER
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars – WINNER
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
Shadowhunters
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries – WINNER
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – The 100
Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf – WINNER
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Abigail Spencer – Timeless
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters
Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries – WINNER
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
“America’s Got Talent”
“Beat Shazam”
“The Bold Type”
“The Fosters”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Teen Wolf” – WINNER
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Cody Christian – “Teen Wolf”
David Lambert – “The Fosters”
Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Kyle Harris – “Stitchers”
Noah Centineo – “The Fosters”
Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf” – WINNER
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”
Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”
Hilary Duff – “Younger”
Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf” – WINNER
Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”
Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Cory Michael Smith – “Gotham”
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER
Josh Segarra – “Arrow”
Mark Pellegrino – “Supernatural”
Teri Hatcher – “Supergirl”
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
Famous in Love
Riverdale – WINNER
Star
Stranger Things
This is Us
Timeless
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale – WINNER
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ryan Destiny – Star
Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)
#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale – WINNER
#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars
#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl
#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – Shadowhunters
#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – Teen Wolf
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash – WINNER
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash – WINNER
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Wentworth Miller – Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl – WINNER
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House – WINNER
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy – WINNER
Micah Fowler – Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House – WINNER
Emma Roberts – Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Zendaya – K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy – WINNER
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice – WINNER
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill – WINNER
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton – The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show – WINNER
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
OTHER
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast – WINNER
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale” – WINNER
Malcolm Barrett – “Timeless”
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Camila Mendes – “Riverdale” – WINNER
Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”
Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”
Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman – WINNER
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman” – WINNER
Dwayne Johnson – “The Fate of the Furious”
Hugh Jackman – “Logan”
Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman” – WINNER
Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Michelle Rodriguez – “The Fate of the Furious”
Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Arrival
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – WINNER
Kong: Skull Island
Power Rangers
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Space Between Us
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”
Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ – WINNER
Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”
Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”
Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Becky G – “Power Rangers”
Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”
Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”
Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ – WINNER
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
Beauty and the Beast – WINNER
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Dwayne Johnson – “Moana” – WINNER
Eddie Redmayne – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”
Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER
Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
Before I Fall
Everything, Everything – WINNER
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Chris Evans – “Gifted”
Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall” – WINNER
Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”
Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”
Emma Watson – “The Circle” – WINNER
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”
Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Cars 3
Finding Dory – WINNER
Keeping Up with the Joneses
The LEGO Batman Movie
Table 19
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Owen Wilson – “Cars 3″
Ricky Garcia – “Bigger Fatter Liar”
Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”
Zac Efron – “Baywatch” – WINNER
Zach Galifianakis – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”
Anna Kendrick – “Table 19″
Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory” – WINNER
Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”
Tori Kelly – “Sing”
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Charlize Theron – “The Fate of the Furious”
Elizabeth Banks – “Power Rangers”
James McAvoy – “Split”
Javier Bardem – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER
Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch”
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana” – WINNER
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”
Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER
Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious”
Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
Cars 3
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Spider-Man: Homecoming – WINNER
Transformers: The Last Knight
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”
Mark Wahlberg – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – WINNER
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”
Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – WINNER
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles – WINNER
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
Fifth Harmony – WINNER
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
twenty one pilots
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris – WINNER
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
CNCO – WINNER
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Beyoncé – WINNER
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Harry Styles – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club” – WINNER
Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”
Julia Michaels – “Issues”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”
Niall Horan – “Slow Hands” – WINNER
Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down” – WINNER
Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer”
Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”
twenty one pilots – “Heathens”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”
Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On” – WINNER
ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – WINNER
“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Camila Cabello – WINNER
Halsey
Katy Perry
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Zedd
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Little Mix
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran – WINNER
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt – WINNER
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo) – WINNER
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – WINNER
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne) – WINNER
“Location” – Khalid
“Passionfruit” – Drake
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons – WINNER
“Green Light” – Lorde
“Hard Times” – Paramore
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour – WINNER
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Chance the Rapper
Dua Lipa
Halsey
James Arthur
Julia Michaels
Zara Larsson
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Forever in Your Mind
Grace VanderWaal – WINNER
Jax Jones
Jonas Blue
New Hope Club
The Tide
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy – WINNER
Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Cameron Dallas
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Logan Paul – WINNER
Ryan Higa
sWooZie
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul – WINNER
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Carson Lueders
Cimorelli
Jack & Jack
Jake Paul – WINNER
Johnny Orlando
Leroy Sanchez
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)
AndreasChoice
Bethany Mota
Gigi Gorgeous
Kandee Johnson
MamaMiaMakeup
NikkieTutorials – WINNER
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)
Jared Lazar – summit1g
Michael Santana – imaqtpie
Rabia Yazbek – nightblue3
Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker – WINNER
Saqib Zahid – lirik
Vikram’s Singh Barn – vikkstar123
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)
Anna Kendrick
Blake Shelton
Chrissy Teigen
Ellen DeGeneres – WINNER
Justin Timberlake
Zendaya
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez – WINNER
Taylor Swift
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Bella Thorne
Brett Eldredge
DJ Khaled
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Jake Paul – WINNER
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)
Baby Ariel – WINNER
Danielle Cohn
Isaiah Howard
Jacob Sartorius
Kristen Hancher
Lisa and Lena
Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)
The Dolan Twins – WINNER
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart
Gabriel Iglesias
Hasan Minhaj
Lilly Singh
SPORTS
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
John Cena
Stephen Curry – WINNER
Rickie Fowler
LeBron James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mike Trout
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Sasha Banks
The Bella Twins
Simone Biles – WINNER
Elena Delle Donne
Laurie Hernandez
Serena Williams
FASHION
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Cara Delevingne
Harry Styles – WINNER
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zayn
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Camila Cabello – WINNER
Deepika Padukone
Paris Jackson
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zendaya
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Zayn
MISCELLANEOUS
Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Ian Somerhalder
Rowan Blanchard
Selena Gomez
Shailene Woodley
Yara Shahidi
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)
Dota 2
Hearthstone
Heroes of the Storm
League of Legends
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Overwatch – WINNER
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)
Chloe Lukasiak
Derek Hough
Julianne Hough
Kida The Great
Maddie Ziegler – WINNER
tWitch
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)
Ashley Graham
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner – WINNER
Paris Jackson
Winnie Harlow
Ήταν τόσες πολλές οι κατηγορίες των Teen Choice Awards 2017 που οι νικητές μόνο μερικών από αυτές ανακοινώθηκαν ζωντανά κατά την απονομή καθώς ο χρόνος ήταν περιορισμένος!
Η σειρά Riverdale ήταν από τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς κερδίζοντας μεταξύ άλλων και το βραβείο “Choice Drama TV Show”.
Στα Teen Choice Awards υπενθυμίζουμε πως οι ψηφοφόροι είναι ηλικίας 13 έως 19 ετών και ψηφίζουν μέσω των social media.
Διαβάστε τη λίστα παρακάτω:
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)
Empire
Famous In Love
Pretty Little Liars
Riverdale – WINNER
Star
This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale – WINNER
Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars
Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy
Jussie Smollett – Empire
Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)
Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars
Bella Thorne – Famous In Love
Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars – WINNER
Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars
Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars
Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)
Shadowhunters
Stranger Things
Supernatural
Teen Wolf
The Vampire Diaries – WINNER
Timeless
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)
Bob Morley – The 100
Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf – WINNER
Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural
Joseph Morgan – The Originals
Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)
Abigail Spencer – Timeless
Eliza Taylor – The 100
Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters
Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time
Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries – WINNER
Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time
Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)
“America’s Got Talent”
“Beat Shazam”
“The Bold Type”
“The Fosters”
“So You Think You Can Dance”
“Teen Wolf” – WINNER
Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)
Cody Christian – “Teen Wolf”
David Lambert – “The Fosters”
Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”
Kyle Harris – “Stitchers”
Noah Centineo – “The Fosters”
Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf” – WINNER
Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)
Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”
Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”
Hilary Duff – “Younger”
Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf” – WINNER
Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”
Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”
Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)
Cory Michael Smith – “Gotham”
Grant Gustin – “The Flash”
Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER
Josh Segarra – “Arrow”
Mark Pellegrino – “Supernatural”
Teri Hatcher – “Supergirl”
Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)
Famous in Love
Riverdale – WINNER
Star
Stranger Things
This is Us
Timeless
Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)
Chrissy Metz – This is Us
Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale – WINNER
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Ryan Destiny – Star
Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)
#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100
#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale – WINNER
#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars
#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl
#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – Shadowhunters
#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – Teen Wolf
Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)
Arrow
Gotham
Lethal Weapon
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Supergirl
The Flash – WINNER
Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)
Chris Wood – Supergirl
Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon
Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Grant Gustin – The Flash – WINNER
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Wentworth Miller – Prison Break
Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)
Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl – WINNER
Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)
Baby Daddy
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House – WINNER
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
Young & Hungry
Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy – WINNER
Micah Fowler – Speechless
Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House – WINNER
Emma Roberts – Scream Queens
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Rose McIver – iZombie
Yara Shahidi – black-ish
Zendaya – K.C. Undercover
Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)
Bob’s Burgers
Family Guy – WINNER
Gravity Falls
Rick and Morty
Sonic Boom
Steven Universe
Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)
Chasing Cameron
Dance Moms
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Masterchef Junior
The Voice – WINNER
Total Bellas
Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)
Buffy the Vampire Slayer
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
One Tree Hill – WINNER
Sister, Sister
The O.C.
Veronica Mars
Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)
Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth
Blake Shelton – The Voice
Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show – WINNER
James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden
Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent
OTHER
Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)
Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman
Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast – WINNER
Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time
Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl
Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)
Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”
Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale” – WINNER
Malcolm Barrett – “Timeless”
Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)
Camila Mendes – “Riverdale” – WINNER
Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”
Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”
Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”
Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)
Logan
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
The Fate of the Furious
Transformers: The Last Knight
Wonder Woman – WINNER
xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)
Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman” – WINNER
Dwayne Johnson – “The Fate of the Furious”
Hugh Jackman – “Logan”
Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman” – WINNER
Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Michelle Rodriguez – “The Fate of the Furious”
Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)
Arrival
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – WINNER
Kong: Skull Island
Power Rangers
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Space Between Us
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”
Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ – WINNER
Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”
Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”
Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”
Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)
Amy Adams – “Arrival”
Becky G – “Power Rangers”
Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”
Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”
Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”
Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ – WINNER
Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)
Beauty and the Beast – WINNER
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Moana
Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)
Asa Butterfield – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange”
Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”
Dwayne Johnson – “Moana” – WINNER
Eddie Redmayne – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”
Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER
Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”
Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”
Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”
Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)
Before I Fall
Everything, Everything – WINNER
Gifted
Hidden Figures
The Edge of Seventeen
The Shack
Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)
Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”
Chris Evans – “Gifted”
Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall” – WINNER
Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”
Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”
Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)
Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”
Emma Watson – “The Circle” – WINNER
Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”
Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”
Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”
Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)
Cars 3
Finding Dory – WINNER
Keeping Up with the Joneses
The LEGO Batman Movie
Table 19
Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)
Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Owen Wilson – “Cars 3″
Ricky Garcia – “Bigger Fatter Liar”
Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”
Zac Efron – “Baywatch” – WINNER
Zach Galifianakis – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)
Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”
Anna Kendrick – “Table 19″
Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory” – WINNER
Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”
Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”
Tori Kelly – “Sing”
Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)
Charlize Theron – “The Fate of the Furious”
Elizabeth Banks – “Power Rangers”
James McAvoy – “Split”
Javier Bardem – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”
Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER
Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch”
Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)
Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana” – WINNER
Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”
Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”
Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)
Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”
Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”
Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER
Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious”
Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”
Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)
Cars 3
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Spider-Man: Homecoming – WINNER
Transformers: The Last Knight
War for the Planet of the Apes
Wonder Woman
Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)
Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”
Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”
Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”
Mark Wahlberg – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”
Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – WINNER
Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)
Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”
Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”
Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”
Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”
Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – WINNER
MUSIC
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles – WINNER
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
Fifth Harmony – WINNER
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
twenty one pilots
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris – WINNER
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
CNCO – WINNER
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Beyoncé – WINNER
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Harry Styles – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club” – WINNER
Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”
Julia Michaels – “Issues”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”
Niall Horan – “Slow Hands” – WINNER
Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down” – WINNER
Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer”
Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”
twenty one pilots – “Heathens”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”
Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On” – WINNER
ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”
Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)
“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – WINNER
“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)
Camila Cabello – WINNER
Halsey
Katy Perry
Lorde
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Niall Horan
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Zedd
Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)
The Chainsmokers
Coldplay
Fifth Harmony – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Imagine Dragons
Little Mix
Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)
“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna
“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran – WINNER
“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara
Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)
“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt – WINNER
“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)
“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton
“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)
“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)
“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young
Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)
“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)
“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez
“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo) – WINNER
“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)
“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)
“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)
“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – WINNER
“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)
“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9
“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)
“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne) – WINNER
“Location” – Khalid
“Passionfruit” – Drake
“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars
Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)
“Believer” – Imagine Dragons – WINNER
“Green Light” – Lorde
“Hard Times” – Paramore
“Heathens” – twenty one pilots
“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)
“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man
Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)
Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour – WINNER
Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour
Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour
Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour
Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour
Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour
Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)
Chance the Rapper
Dua Lipa
Halsey
James Arthur
Julia Michaels
Zara Larsson
Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)
Forever in Your Mind
Grace VanderWaal – WINNER
Jax Jones
Jonas Blue
New Hope Club
The Tide
DIGITAL
Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)
Bethany Mota
Eva Gutowski
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy – WINNER
Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)
Cameron Dallas
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Logan Paul – WINNER
Ryan Higa
sWooZie
Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)
Colleen Ballinger
The Dolan Twins
Lele Pons
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul – WINNER
Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)
Carson Lueders
Cimorelli
Jack & Jack
Jake Paul – WINNER
Johnny Orlando
Leroy Sanchez
Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)
AndreasChoice
Bethany Mota
Gigi Gorgeous
Kandee Johnson
MamaMiaMakeup
NikkieTutorials – WINNER
Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)
Jared Lazar – summit1g
Michael Santana – imaqtpie
Rabia Yazbek – nightblue3
Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker – WINNER
Saqib Zahid – lirik
Vikram’s Singh Barn – vikkstar123
Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)
Anna Kendrick
Blake Shelton
Chrissy Teigen
Ellen DeGeneres – WINNER
Justin Timberlake
Zendaya
Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)
Beyoncé
Justin Bieber
Kendall Jenner
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez – WINNER
Taylor Swift
Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Bella Thorne
Brett Eldredge
DJ Khaled
Kylie Jenner
Selena Gomez
Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)
Casey Neistat
The Dolan Twins
Jake Paul – WINNER
Lilly Singh
Liza Koshy
Logan Paul
Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)
Baby Ariel – WINNER
Danielle Cohn
Isaiah Howard
Jacob Sartorius
Kristen Hancher
Lisa and Lena
Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)
The Dolan Twins – WINNER
Jordan Doww
Kevin Hart
Gabriel Iglesias
Hasan Minhaj
Lilly Singh
SPORTS
Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)
John Cena
Stephen Curry – WINNER
Rickie Fowler
LeBron James
Cristiano Ronaldo
Mike Trout
Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)
Sasha Banks
The Bella Twins
Simone Biles – WINNER
Elena Delle Donne
Laurie Hernandez
Serena Williams
FASHION
Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)
Cara Delevingne
Harry Styles – WINNER
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zayn
Zendaya
Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)
Camila Cabello – WINNER
Deepika Padukone
Paris Jackson
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
Zendaya
Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Liam Payne
Louis Tomlinson
Shawn Mendes – WINNER
Zayn
MISCELLANEOUS
Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)
Ariana Grande – WINNER
Ian Somerhalder
Rowan Blanchard
Selena Gomez
Shailene Woodley
Yara Shahidi
Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)
Dota 2
Hearthstone
Heroes of the Storm
League of Legends
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Overwatch – WINNER
Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)
Chloe Lukasiak
Derek Hough
Julianne Hough
Kida The Great
Maddie Ziegler – WINNER
tWitch
Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)
Ashley Graham
Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner – WINNER
Paris Jackson
Winnie Harlow