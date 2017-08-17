Teen Choice Awards 2017| Η πλήρης λίστα με τους νικητές! 17/08/2017, 17:27 | Συντάκτης: Αθανασία Βογιάρη

Ποιοι ήταν οι θριαμβευτές της λαμπερής απονομής των Teen Choice Awards 2017;

Ήταν τόσες πολλές οι κατηγορίες των Teen Choice Awards 2017 που οι νικητές μόνο μερικών από αυτές ανακοινώθηκαν ζωντανά κατά την απονομή καθώς ο χρόνος ήταν περιορισμένος!

Η σειρά Riverdale ήταν από τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς κερδίζοντας μεταξύ άλλων και το βραβείο “Choice Drama TV Show”.

Στα Teen Choice Awards υπενθυμίζουμε πως οι ψηφοφόροι είναι ηλικίας 13 έως 19 ετών και ψηφίζουν μέσω των social media.

Διαβάστε τη λίστα παρακάτω:

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

Empire

Famous In Love

Pretty Little Liars

Riverdale – WINNER

Star

This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale – WINNER

Ian Harding – Pretty Little Liars

Jesse Williams – Grey’s Anatomy

Jussie Smollett – Empire

Milo Ventimiglia – This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson – Pretty Little Liars

Bella Thorne – Famous In Love

Lucy Hale – Pretty Little Liars – WINNER

Sasha Pieterse – Pretty Little Liars

Shay Mitchell – Pretty Little Liars

Troian Bellisario – Pretty Little Liars

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

Shadowhunters

Stranger Things

Supernatural

Teen Wolf

The Vampire Diaries – WINNER

Timeless

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – The 100

Dylan O’Brien – Teen Wolf – WINNER

Ian Somerhalder – The Vampire Diaries

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural

Joseph Morgan – The Originals

Matthew Daddario – Shadowhunters

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer – Timeless

Eliza Taylor – The 100

Emeraude Toubia – Shadowhunters

Jennifer Morrison – Once Upon A Time

Kat Graham – The Vampire Diaries – WINNER

Lana Parrilla – Once Upon A Time

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

“America’s Got Talent”

“Beat Shazam”

“The Bold Type”

“The Fosters”

“So You Think You Can Dance”

“Teen Wolf” – WINNER

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

Cody Christian – “Teen Wolf”

David Lambert – “The Fosters”

Harry Shum Jr. – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Kyle Harris – “Stitchers”

Noah Centineo – “The Fosters”

Tyler Posey – “Teen Wolf” – WINNER

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

Aisha Dee – “The Bold Type”

Cierra Ramirez – “The Fosters”

Hilary Duff – “Younger”

Holland Roden – “Teen Wolf” – WINNER

Maia Mitchell – “The Fosters”

Shelley Hennig – “Teen Wolf”

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Cory Michael Smith – “Gotham”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Janel Parrish – “Pretty Little Liars” – WINNER

Josh Segarra – “Arrow”

Mark Pellegrino – “Supernatural”

Teri Hatcher – “Supergirl”

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

Famous in Love

Riverdale – WINNER

Star

Stranger Things

This is Us

Timeless

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Chrissy Metz – This is Us

Finn Wolfhard – Stranger Things

K.J. Apa – Riverdale

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale – WINNER

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Ryan Destiny – Star

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

#BELLARKE (Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley) – The 100

#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) – Riverdale – WINNER

#EMISON (Shay Mitchell & Sasha Pieterse) – Pretty Little Liars

#KARAMEL (Chris Wood & Melissa Benoist) – Supergirl

#MALEC (Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr.) – Shadowhunters

#STYDIA (Holland Roden & Dylan O’Brien) – Teen Wolf

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

Arrow

Gotham

Lethal Weapon

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Supergirl

The Flash – WINNER

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – Supergirl

Clayne Crawford – Lethal Weapon

Gabriel Luna – Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grant Gustin – The Flash – WINNER

Stephen Amell – Arrow

Wentworth Miller – Prison Break

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – Legends of Tomorrow

Candice Patton – The Flash

Danielle Panabaker – The Flash

Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow

Jordana Brewster – Lethal Weapon

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl – WINNER

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

Baby Daddy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fuller House – WINNER

Jane the Virgin

One Day at a Time

Young & Hungry

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Anthony Anderson – black-ish

Hudson Yang – Fresh Off the Boat

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – Baby Daddy – WINNER

Micah Fowler – Speechless

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House – WINNER

Emma Roberts – Scream Queens

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin

Rose McIver – iZombie

Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Zendaya – K.C. Undercover

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

Bob’s Burgers

Family Guy – WINNER

Gravity Falls

Rick and Morty

Sonic Boom

Steven Universe

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

Chasing Cameron

Dance Moms

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Masterchef Junior

The Voice – WINNER

Total Bellas

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

One Tree Hill – WINNER

Sister, Sister

The O.C.

Veronica Mars

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson – To Tell the Truth

Blake Shelton – The Voice

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show – WINNER

James Corden – The Late Late Show with James Corden

Jimmy Fallon – The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tyra Banks – America’s Got Talent

OTHER

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Chris Pine & Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast – WINNER

Jennifer Morrison & Colin O’Donoghue – Once Upon a Time

Matthew Daddario & Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters

Melissa Benoist & Chris Wood – Supergirl

Orlando Bloom & Keira Knightley – Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish”

Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Kurt Russell – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast”

Madelaine Petsch – “Riverdale” – WINNER

Malcolm Barrett – “Timeless”

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Camila Mendes – “Riverdale” – WINNER

Colin O’Donoghue – “Once Upon a Time”

Josh Gad – “Beauty and the Beast”

Michael Rooker – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

RJ Cyler – “Power Rangers”

Taylor Lautner – “Scream Queens”

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

Logan

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The Fate of the Furious

Transformers: The Last Knight

Wonder Woman – WINNER

xXx: Return of Xander Cage

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman” – WINNER

Dwayne Johnson – “The Fate of the Furious”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman” – WINNER

Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Michelle Rodriguez – “The Fate of the Furious”

Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

Arrival

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – WINNER

Kong: Skull Island

Power Rangers

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Space Between Us

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”

Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ – WINNER

Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”

Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”

Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Becky G – “Power Rangers”

Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”

Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2″ – WINNER

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

Beauty and the Beast – WINNER

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Moana

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange”

Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Dwayne Johnson – “Moana” – WINNER

Eddie Redmayne – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER

Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

Before I Fall

Everything, Everything – WINNER

Gifted

Hidden Figures

The Edge of Seventeen

The Shack

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Chris Evans – “Gifted”

Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall” – WINNER

Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”

Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”

Emma Watson – “The Circle” – WINNER

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

Cars 3

Finding Dory – WINNER

Keeping Up with the Joneses

The LEGO Batman Movie

Table 19

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”

Owen Wilson – “Cars 3″

Ricky Garcia – “Bigger Fatter Liar”

Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”

Zac Efron – “Baywatch” – WINNER

Zach Galifianakis – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”

Anna Kendrick – “Table 19″

Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory” – WINNER

Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”

Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”

Tori Kelly – “Sing”

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Charlize Theron – “The Fate of the Furious”

Elizabeth Banks – “Power Rangers”

James McAvoy – “Split”

Javier Bardem – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER

Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch”

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana” – WINNER

Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”

Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming”

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Chris Pratt & Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Deepika Padukone & Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast” – WINNER

Gal Gadot & Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”

Michelle Rodriguez & Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious”

Zac Efron & Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

Cars 3

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Spider-Man: Homecoming – WINNER

Transformers: The Last Knight

War for the Planet of the Apes

Wonder Woman

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Ansel Elgort – “Baby Driver”

Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”

Harry Styles – “Dunkirk”

Mark Wahlberg – “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”

Tom Holland – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – WINNER

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Bella Thorne – “Amityville: The Awakening”

Cara Delevingne – “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”

Isabela Moner – “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Mandy Moore – “47 Meters Down”

Zendaya – “Spider-Man: Homecoming” – WINNER

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles – WINNER

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande – WINNER

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Fifth Harmony – WINNER

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

twenty one pilots

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris – WINNER

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO – WINNER

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Beyoncé – WINNER

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles – WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club” – WINNER

Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands” – WINNER

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down” – WINNER

Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”

twenty one pilots – “Heathens”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”

Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On” – WINNER

ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez

“Castle on the Hill” – Ed Sheeran

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – WINNER

“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello – WINNER

Halsey

Katy Perry

Lorde

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Niall Horan

Shawn Mendes – WINNER

Zedd

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Fifth Harmony – WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Imagine Dragons

Little Mix

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey)

“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

“Love on the Brain” – Rihanna

“Shape of You” – Ed Sheeran – WINNER

“Stay” – Zedd & Alessia Cara

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

“Body Like a Back Road” – Sam Hunt – WINNER

“Craving You” – Thomas Rhett (feat. Maren Morris)

“Every Time I Hear That Song” – Blake Shelton

“The Fighter” – Keith Urban (feat. Carrie Underwood)

“God, Your Mama, and Me” – Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys)

“In Case You Didn’t Know” – Brett Young

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

“2U” – David Guetta (feat. Justin Bieber)

“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo & Selena Gomez

“Just Hold On”– Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson

“Know No Better” – Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo) – WINNER

“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit (feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie)

“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

“Chantaje” – Shakira (feat. Maluma)

“Deja Vu” – Prince Royce & Shakira

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – WINNER

“Hey Ma” – Pitbull & J Balvin (feat. Camila Cabello)

“No Le Hablen de Amor” – CD9

“Reggaetón Lento (Bailemos)” – CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

“Glorious” – Macklemore (feat. Skylar Grey)

“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne) – WINNER

“Location” – Khalid

“Passionfruit” – Drake

“Redbone” – Childish Gambino

“That’s What I like” – Bruno Mars

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

“Believer” – Imagine Dragons – WINNER

“Green Light” – Lorde

“Hard Times” – Paramore

“Heathens” – twenty one pilots

“Heavy” – Linkin Park (feat. Kiiara)

“Human” – Rag’n’Bone Man

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman Tour – WINNER

Bruno Mars – 24K Magic World Tour

Ed Sheeran – Divide Tour

Kendrick Lamar – The DAMN. Tour

Sam Hunt – 15 in a 30 Tour

Shawn Mendes – Illuminate World Tour

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Chance the Rapper

Dua Lipa

Halsey

James Arthur

Julia Michaels

Zara Larsson

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Forever in Your Mind

Grace VanderWaal – WINNER

Jax Jones

Jonas Blue

New Hope Club

The Tide

DIGITAL

Choice Female Web Star (#ChoiceFemaleWebStar)

Bethany Mota

Eva Gutowski

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy – WINNER

Merrell Twins

Niki and Gabi

Choice Male Web Star (#ChoiceMaleWebStar)

Cameron Dallas

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

Logan Paul – WINNER

Ryan Higa

sWooZie

Choice Comedy Web Star (#ChoiceComedyWebStar)

Colleen Ballinger

The Dolan Twins

Lele Pons

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul – WINNER

Choice Music Web Star (#ChoiceMusicWebStar)

Carson Lueders

Cimorelli

Jack & Jack

Jake Paul – WINNER

Johnny Orlando

Leroy Sanchez

Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star (#ChoiceBeautyWebStar)

AndreasChoice

Bethany Mota

Gigi Gorgeous

Kandee Johnson

MamaMiaMakeup

NikkieTutorials – WINNER

Choice Gamer (#ChoiceGamer)

Jared Lazar – summit1g

Michael Santana – imaqtpie

Rabia Yazbek – nightblue3

Ryan Ohmwrecker – ohmwrecker – WINNER

Saqib Zahid – lirik

Vikram’s Singh Barn – vikkstar123

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Anna Kendrick

Blake Shelton

Chrissy Teigen

Ellen DeGeneres – WINNER

Justin Timberlake

Zendaya

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez – WINNER

Taylor Swift

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ariana Grande – WINNER

Bella Thorne

Brett Eldredge

DJ Khaled

Kylie Jenner

Selena Gomez

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

Casey Neistat

The Dolan Twins

Jake Paul – WINNER

Lilly Singh

Liza Koshy

Logan Paul

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

Baby Ariel – WINNER

Danielle Cohn

Isaiah Howard

Jacob Sartorius

Kristen Hancher

Lisa and Lena

Choice Comedian(#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins – WINNER

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias

Hasan Minhaj

Lilly Singh

SPORTS

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

John Cena

Stephen Curry – WINNER

Rickie Fowler

LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mike Trout

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Sasha Banks

The Bella Twins

Simone Biles – WINNER

Elena Delle Donne

Laurie Hernandez

Serena Williams

FASHION

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Cara Delevingne

Harry Styles – WINNER

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zayn

Zendaya

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Camila Cabello – WINNER

Deepika Padukone

Paris Jackson

Rihanna

Selena Gomez

Zendaya

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Liam Payne

Louis Tomlinson

Shawn Mendes – WINNER

Zayn

MISCELLANEOUS

Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)

Ariana Grande – WINNER

Ian Somerhalder

Rowan Blanchard

Selena Gomez

Shailene Woodley

Yara Shahidi

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)

Dota 2

Hearthstone

Heroes of the Storm

League of Legends

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Overwatch – WINNER

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Chloe Lukasiak

Derek Hough

Julianne Hough

Kida The Great

Maddie Ziegler – WINNER

tWitch

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Ashley Graham

Gigi Hadid

Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner – WINNER

Paris Jackson

Winnie Harlow