Snow Patrol | Επιστρέφουν μετά από 7 χρόνια με νέο δίσκο! 15/03/2018, 19:02 | Συντάκτης: Κατερίνα Γκίνη

Είναι γεγονός… αυτή είναι η επιστροφή του συγκροτήματος.

Στις 25 Μαΐου κυκλοφορεί το νέο album των Snow Patrol Wildness, το πρώτο τους album μετά από 7 χρόνια, στο οποίο διατηρούν την αρμονία της μελωδικής γραμμής που τους έφερε πριν από χρόνια στο προσκήνιο, ψάχνοντας παράλληλα για νέες συνδέσεις και νοήματα.

Το «Wildness» ακουμπάει σε κάτι πρωτογενές και πρωτόγονο, με τον τραγουδιστή και τραγουδοποιό της μπάντας Gary Lightbody να λέει για το album:

“There are many types of wildness, but I think it can be distilled into two: the wildness of the modern age, all it’s confusion, illogic and alienation and a more ancient wildness. Something primal, alive and beautiful that speaks to our true connectivity, our passion, our love, our communion with nature and each other. This is the kind of wildness the album is centered around. The loss of it. Trying to reconnect with it. To remember it.”

Προ-παράγγειλε το album εδώ!

Wildness Track Listing

01 Life On Earth

02 Don’t Give In

03 Heal Me

04 Empress

05 A Dark Switch

06 What If This Is All The Love You Ever Get?

07 A Youth Written In Fire

08 Soon

09 Wild Horses

10 Life And Death

Το Wildness θα κυκλοφορήσει στην Ελλάδα από τη Universal Music