«Sky Full Of Song» | Το νέο single και video clip των Florence + the Machine είναι εδώ! 17/04/2018, 17:37 | Συντάκτης: Κατερίνα Γκίνη

Η νέα επιτυχία των Florence + the Machine κυκλοφόρησε.

Οι Florence + the Machine μόλις κυκλοφόρησαν ένα πολύ όμορφο νέο τραγούδι με τίτλο «Sky Full Of Song», ενώ στον αέρα βγήκε παράλληλα και το official video σε σκηνοθεσία A.G. Rojas.

Η Florence αναφέρει για το τραγούδι:

“this was a song that just fell out of the sky fully formed. Sometimes when you are performing you get so high, it’s hard to know how to come down. There is this feeling of being cracked open, rushing endlessly outwards and upwards, and wanting somebody to hold you still, bring you back to yourself. It’s an incredible, celestial, but somehow lonely feeling.”

Το «Sky Full Of Song» κυκλοφορεί από τη Universal Music.

