Το σχόλιο του νικητή της Eurovision 2017 Salvador Sobral που ενόχλησε τον εκπρόσωπο της Σουηδίας Robin Bengtsson!

📸 From a press conference in Kiev, probably talking about "fast food" disposable music @salvadorsobral.music 😉 Congrats on your victory, I really like your song and the way you sing it, but I think your speech after winning the ESC was below the level of a true winner. "Fast food" pop music can be the best thing in the world at the right place and time, so can a song beautiful as yours. There is room for everyone. To all my new friends from all over Europe, hope to see you again soon❤ Had a blast and the experience of a lifetime🎉 #celebratediversity #esc2017

