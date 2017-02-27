Oscars 2017| Η λίστα με τους νικητές και τα ευτράπελα της λαμπερής βραδιάς!
27/02/2017, 18:16 | Συντάκτης: Αθανασία Βογιάρη
Αυτοί είναι οι νικητές της 89ης απονομής!
Το βράδυ της Κυριακής 26 Φεβρουαρίου έλαβε χώρα η 89η Τελετή Απονομής των Oscars. Στην λαμπερή βραδιά που περίμενε με αγωνία όλος ο πλανήτης συνέβησαν πολλά… άλλα συγκινητικά, άλλα ευτράπελα και άλλα πολύ όμορφα που θα θυμόμαστε για χρόνια.
Ο πασίγνωστος ηθοποιός Γουόρεν Μπίτι μαζί με τη Φέι Ντάναγουεϊ ανακοίνωσαν λάθος την ταινία που κέρδισε το Όσκαρ Καλύτερης Ταινίας, σε μια από τις πιο επικές γκάφες στην ιστορία των βραβείων. Η ομάδα του πολυσυζητημένου «La La Land» ανακοινώθηκε ως νικήτρια αρχικά, για να επέμβουν μέλη της ακαδημίας αργότερα ώστε να διορθωθεί το λάθος και το όσκαρ να πάει στο «Moonlight» του Μπάρι Τζένκινς.
Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα με τους νικητές:
Best picture
- Winner: Moonlight
- Arrival
- Fences
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Hell or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- La La Land
- Lion
- Manchester by the Sea
Best actress
- Winner: Emma Stone – La La Land
- Isabelle Huppert – Elle
- Ruth Negga – Loving
- Natalie Portman – Jackie
- Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Best actor
- Winner: Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
- Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
- Ryan Gosling – La La Land
- Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
- Denzel Washington – Fences
Best supporting actress
- Winner: Viola Davis – Fences
- Naomie Harris – Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman – Lion
- Octavia Spencer – Hidden Figures
- Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Best supporting actor
- Winner: Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
- Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
- Lucas Hedges – Manchester by the Sea
- Dev Patel – Lion
- Michael Shannon – Nocturnal Animals
Best director
- Winner: La La Land – Damien Chazelle
- Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
- Hacksaw Ridge – Mel Gibson
- Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
- Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Best original screenplay
- Winner: Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
- 20th Century Women – Mike Mills
- Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
- La La Land – Damien Chazelle
- The Lobster – Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou
Best adapted screenplay
- Winner: Moonlight – Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney
- Arrival – Eric Heisserer
- Fences – August Wilson
- Hidden Figures – Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
- Lion – Luke Davies
Best original score
- Winner: La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
- Jackie – Mica Levi
- Lion – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
- Moonlight – Nicholas Britell
- Passengers – Thomas Newton
Best original song
- Winner: La La Land – City of Stars by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- La La Land – Audition by Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
- Moana – How Far I’ll Go by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
- Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair by J Ralph and Sting
Best cinematography
- Winner: La La Land – Linus Sandgren
- Arrival – Bradford Young
- Lion – Greig Fraser
- Moonlight – James Laxton
- Silence – Rodrigo Prieto
Best foreign language film
- Winner: The Salesman – Iran
- A Man Called Ove – Sweden
- Land of Mine – Denmark
- Tanna – Australia
- Toni Erdmann – Germany
Best costume design
- Winner: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
- Allied – Joanna Johnston
- Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
- Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
- La La Land – Mary Zophres
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Winner: Suicide Squad – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson
- A Man Called Ove – Eva Von Bahr and Love Larson
- Star Trek Beyond – Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Best documentary feature
- Winner: OJ: Made in America
- 13th
- Fire At Sea
- I Am Not Your Negro
- Life, Animated
Best sound editing
- Winner: Arrival – Sylvain Bellemare
- Deepwater Horizon – Wylie Stateman and Renee Tondelli
- Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
- La La Land – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
- Sully – Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Best sound mixing
- Winner: Hacksaw Ridge – Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – Gary Summers, Jeffrey J Haboush and Mac Ruth
- Arrival – Bernard Gariepy Strobl and Claude La Haye
- La La Land – Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A Morrow
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
Best animated short
- Winner: Piper – Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer
- Blind Vaysha – Theodore Ushev
- Borrowed Time – Andrew Coats and Lou Hamou-Lhadj
- Pear Cider and Cigarettes – Robert Valley and Cara Speller
- Pearl – Patrick Osborne
Best animated feature
- Winner: Zootopia
- Kubo and the Two Strings
- Moana
- My Life as a Zucchini
- The Red Turtle
Best production design
- Winner: La La Land – David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
- Arrival – Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock
- Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh
- Passengers – Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena
Best visual effects
- Winner: The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R Jones and Dan Lemmon
- Deepwater Horizon – Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
- Doctor Strange – Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
- Kubo and the Two Strings – Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould
Best film editing
- Winner: Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
- Arrival – Joe Walker
- Hell or High Water – Jake Roberts
- La La Land – Tom Cross
- Moonlight – Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon
Best documentary short
- Winner: The White Helmets – Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara
- 4.1 Miles – Daphne Matziaraki
- Extremis – Dan Krauss
- Joe’s Violin – Kahane Cooperman and Raphaela Neihausen
- Watani: My Homeland – Marcel Mettelsiefen and Stephen Ellis
Best live action short
- Winner: Sing – Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy
- Ennemis Interieurs – Selim Azzazi
- La Femme et le TGV – Timo Von Gunten and Giacun Caduff
- Silent Nights – Aske Bang and Kim Magnusson
- Timecode – Juanjo Gimenez
