Interview | IMRI: “Hovi Star encouraged me to take part in Rising star”! 23/04/2017, 12:16 | Συντάκτης: Κατερίνα Γκίνη

The Rising Star of Israel and the country’s representative in this year’s Eurovision talked exclusively to tralala.gr!

IMRI travels to Kiev to represent Israel with the up tempo song “I feel alive”, having already won the title of Rising Star Israel.

This is not his first Eurovision as in 2015 and in 2016 he performed as a backing vocalist on the country’s participation. After his last participation, as he told us, he became friends with Hovi Star (Israel 2016) who was the one who persuaded him to participate in the Rising Star, resulting a winner.

IMRI, took a small break from his duties, and chated exclusively with us about The Voice, Rising Star, Eurovision and his Ukrainian origin.

Without further delay, read what he revealed to Katerina Gini and tralala.gr.

IMRI welcome to tralala.gr! What have you been working on lately?

Well since I was chosen to represent Israel in the Eurovision I have been rehearsing day and night on my performance in Kiev, doing a lot of promotion and also try to combine it all with school .. so I’ve been really busy.

I want to start from the beginning of your career. You participated in the The Voice of Israel, how was this experience for you?

It was along time ago. I remember it was a fun experience and although I didn’t get very far in the competition , it encouraged me to improve and get better as a performer.

Recently you won the Rising Star of your country. Did you expect it?

Not at all, it’s something I could only dream of. I was overwhelmed when I was crowned as the winner and my heart was pounding really fast.

In 2015 and 2016 you performed as a backing vocalist for Nadav Guedj’s and Hovi Star’s Eurovision entries respectively. What made you decide to represent Israel this year?

After I was in last year Eurovision as backing vocalist, me and Hovi became friends and he actually encouraged me to take part in “Rising star” TV show . Thank god I listen to him.

Your song is called “I Feel Alive” and it’s an upbeat song. Does this style represent you as an artist? Tell us about it!

Yes, my style in music is pop and R&B and the song is very much what I aim to do as a musician.

Can you give us a hint about what we should be waiting from you on the Eurovision stage?

A small hint, there will be dancing and a kind of a party on stage. Be prepared to dance!

You are also from Ukraine. Did you ever think of representing Ukraine instead of Israel?

Γεννήθηκα στο Ισραήλ αλλά έχω μία ουκρανική πλευρά στην οικογένεια μου αλλά δεν μιλάω τη γλώσσα όποτε δεν πιστεύω ότι θα μπορούσα να εκπροσωπήσω την Ουκρανία. Αλλά ποτέ δεν λέω ποτέ!

What are your plans after the contest?

Right now i’m focusing on the Eurovision Performance ‚ and after that I will start working on my first album. And perform in both Israel and Europe.

Interview – Supervision: Katerina Gini