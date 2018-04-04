Διάσημοι superstars διασκευάζουν τις μεγάλες επιτυχίες του Elton John!
04/04/2018, 17:49 | Συντάκτης: Κατερίνα Γκίνη
Οι Superstars γιορτάζουν τις μεγάλες επιτυχίες του Elton John.
Συμμετέχουν οι:
Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Vince Gill and Don Henley, The Killers, Miranda Lambert, Demi Lovato, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, P!nk and Logic, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, και άλλοι.
REVAMP
Ο δίσκος Revamp περιέχει επιτυχίες διασκευασμένες από τους καλύτερους εκπροσώπους της pop, rock και urban: Mary J. Blige, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Florence And The Machine, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, P!nk and Logic, Q-Tip ft. Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith.
RESTORATION
Ο δίσκος Restoration περιέχει διασκευές από μεγάλους stars της country: Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton και Lee Ann Womack.
Τα 2 albums “Revamp” και “Restoration” θα κυκλοφορήσουν την Παρασκευή 6 Απριλίου από τη Universal Music.
Tracklist:
Revamp
1. Bennie and The Jets – Elton John, P!nk, Logic
2. We All Fall In Love Sometimes – Coldplay
3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues – Alessia Cara
4. Candle In The Wind – Ed Sheeran
5. Tiny Dancer – Florence And The Machine
6. Someone Saved My Life Tonight – Mumford and Sons
7. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – Mary J. Blige
8. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato
9. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – The Killers
10. Daniel – Sam Smith
11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – Miley Cyrus
12. Your Song – Lady Gaga
13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Queens of the Stone Age
Restoration
Rocket Man – Little Big Town
Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris
Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill
Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne
My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert
I Want Love – Chris Stapleton
Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack
Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves
Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton
The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus
Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley
This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris
Border Song – Willie Nelson
