Διάσημοι superstars διασκευάζουν τις μεγάλες επιτυχίες του Elton John!

Οι Superstars γιορτάζουν τις μεγάλες επιτυχίες του Elton John.

Συμμετέχουν οι:

Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Vince Gill and Don Henley, The Killers, Miranda Lambert, Demi Lovato, Maren Morris, Willie Nelson, P!nk and Logic, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton, και άλλοι.

REVAMP

Ο δίσκος Revamp περιέχει επιτυχίες διασκευασμένες από τους καλύτερους εκπροσώπους της pop, rock και urban: Mary J. Blige, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Florence And The Machine, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, P!nk and Logic, Q-Tip ft. Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith.

RESTORATION

Ο δίσκος Restoration περιέχει διασκευές από μεγάλους stars της country: Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton και Lee Ann Womack.

Τα 2 albums “Revamp” και “Restoration” θα κυκλοφορήσουν την Παρασκευή 6 Απριλίου από τη Universal Music.

Tracklist:

Revamp

1. Bennie and The Jets – Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. We All Fall In Love Sometimes – Coldplay

3. I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues – Alessia Cara

4. Candle In The Wind – Ed Sheeran

5. Tiny Dancer – Florence And The Machine

6. Someone Saved My Life Tonight – Mumford and Sons

7. Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word – Mary J. Blige

8. Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – The Killers

10. Daniel – Sam Smith

11. Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – Miley Cyrus

12. Your Song – Lady Gaga

13. Goodbye Yellow Brick Road – Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration

Rocket Man – Little Big Town

Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters – Maren Morris

Sacrifice – Don Henley and Vince Gill

Take Me To The Pilot – Brothers Osborne

My Father’s Gun – Miranda Lambert

I Want Love – Chris Stapleton

Honky Cat – Lee Ann Womack

Roy Rogers – Kacey Musgraves

Please – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

The Bitch Is Back – Miley Cyrus

Sad Songs (Say So Much) – Dierks Bentley

This Train Don’t Stop – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

Border Song – Willie Nelson

