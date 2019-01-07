January 7, 2019
Αρχική » επικαιρότητα

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2019: Οι εκπλήξεις, οι λαμπερές εμφανίσεις και οι μεγάλοι νικητές!

Αθανασία ΒογιάρηΑθανασία Βογιάρη Posted On Ιανουάριος 7, 2019
0
0


Το βράδυ της Κυριακής 6/1/2019 πραγματοποιήθηκε η απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών και με αυτή ξεκίνησε και φέτος η περίοδος των μεγάλων απονομών των βραβείων!

Το Bohemian Rhapsody ήταν ο νικητής – έκπληξη της βραδιάς κερδίζοντας στην κατηγορία Καλύτερη Δραματική Ταινία , ενώ και ο πρωταγωνιστής της Rami Malek πήρε σπίτι του το βραβείο για τον Πρώτο Ανδρικό Ρόλο σε Δραματική Ταινία. 

Ο Alfonso Cuaron κέρδισε το βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας για το Roma.

Στις σειρές, η σειρά The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story που ήταν υποψήφια περισσότερο από κάθε άλλη σειρά, κέρδισε δύο βραβεία. 

Δείτε παρακάτω την πλήρη λίστα με τους νικητές:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method **WINNER**

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard **WINNER**

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans (FX) **WINNER**

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal **WINNER**

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora **WINNER**

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man **WINNER**

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk **WINNER**

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve **WINNER**

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book **WINNER**

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects **WINNER**

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice **WINNER**

Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Picture — Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma **WINNER**

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma **WINNER**

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) **WINNER**

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist, TNT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX **WINNER**

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime

Sharp Objects, HBO

A Very English Scandal, Amazon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite **THE WINNER**

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Picture — Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book **WINNER**

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife **WINNER**

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody **WINNER**

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Picture — Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody **WINNER**

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Post Views: 0




Αθανασία Βογιάρη
Αρθρογράφος

Αθανασία Βογιάρη


Trending Now
Τα 100 καλύτερα Χριστουγεννιάτικα τραγούδια ΟΛΩΝ των εποχών!
Θωμαή Καραθάνου Δεκέμβριος 28, 2018
"Για Μια Βραδιά"| Ο Θάνος Πετρέλης ανανεωμένος στο καινούριο τραγούδι του!
Αθανασία Βογιάρη Δεκέμβριος 22, 2018
Διαβάστε επίσης
American Music Awards 2018| Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες της σπουδαίας μουσικής βραδιάς!
Σεπτέμβριος 19, 2018
Η λίστα με τα πιο ακριβά video clip όλων των εποχών!
Αύγουστος 22, 2018
Οι μεγάλοι νικητές των Mad Video Music Awards 2018!
Ιούνιος 28, 2018
Αφήστε μια απάντηση

Αφήστε μια απάντηση

Η ηλ. διεύθυνση σας δεν δημοσιεύεται. Τα υποχρεωτικά πεδία σημειώνονται με *


You are reading
Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2019: Οι εκπλήξεις, οι λαμπερές εμφανίσεις και οι μεγάλοι νικητές!
Κοινοποίηση Κανένα σχόλιο
- Advertisement -