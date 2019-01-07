Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2019: Οι εκπλήξεις, οι λαμπερές εμφανίσεις και οι μεγάλοι νικητές!

Το βράδυ της Κυριακής 6/1/2019 πραγματοποιήθηκε η απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών και με αυτή ξεκίνησε και φέτος η περίοδος των μεγάλων απονομών των βραβείων!
Το Bohemian Rhapsody ήταν ο νικητής – έκπληξη της βραδιάς κερδίζοντας στην κατηγορία Καλύτερη Δραματική Ταινία , ενώ και ο πρωταγωνιστής της Rami Malek πήρε σπίτι του το βραβείο για τον Πρώτο Ανδρικό Ρόλο σε Δραματική Ταινία.
Ο Alfonso Cuaron κέρδισε το βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας για το Roma.
Στις σειρές, η σειρά The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story που ήταν υποψήφια περισσότερο από κάθε άλλη σειρά, κέρδισε δύο βραβεία.
Δείτε παρακάτω την πλήρη λίστα με τους νικητές:
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method **WINNER**
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse **WINNER**
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard **WINNER**
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Television Series — Drama
The Americans (FX) **WINNER**
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Homecoming (Amazon)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
Pose (FX)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal **WINNER**
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora **WINNER**
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man **WINNER**
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born **WINNER**
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk **WINNER**
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve **WINNER**
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Mahershala Ali, Green Book **WINNER**
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book **WINNER**
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects **WINNER**
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice **WINNER**
Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Picture — Foreign Language
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma **WINNER**
Shoplifters
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma **WINNER**
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Barry (HBO)
Kidding (Showtime)
The Good Place (NBC)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix) **WINNER**
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Alienist, TNT
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX **WINNER**
Escape at Dannemora, Showtime
Sharp Objects, HBO
A Very English Scandal, Amazon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite **THE WINNER**
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Picture — Comedy or Musical
Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book **WINNER**
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Glenn Close, The Wife **WINNER**
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody **WINNER**
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Picture — Drama
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody **WINNER**
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
