Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2019: Οι εκπλήξεις, οι λαμπερές εμφανίσεις και οι μεγάλοι νικητές!

Το βράδυ της Κυριακής 6/1/2019 πραγματοποιήθηκε η απονομή των Χρυσών Σφαιρών και με αυτή ξεκίνησε και φέτος η περίοδος των μεγάλων απονομών των βραβείων!

Το Bohemian Rhapsody ήταν ο νικητής – έκπληξη της βραδιάς κερδίζοντας στην κατηγορία Καλύτερη Δραματική Ταινία , ενώ και ο πρωταγωνιστής της Rami Malek πήρε σπίτι του το βραβείο για τον Πρώτο Ανδρικό Ρόλο σε Δραματική Ταινία.

Ο Alfonso Cuaron κέρδισε το βραβείο σκηνοθεσίας για το Roma.

Στις σειρές, η σειρά The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story που ήταν υποψήφια περισσότερο από κάθε άλλη σειρά, κέρδισε δύο βραβεία.

Δείτε παρακάτω την πλήρη λίστα με τους νικητές:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method **WINNER**

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard **WINNER**

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Television Series — Drama

The Americans (FX) **WINNER**

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal **WINNER**

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora **WINNER**

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man **WINNER**

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’

“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

“Revelation,” Boy Erased

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk **WINNER**

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve **WINNER**

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book **WINNER**

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Green Book **WINNER**

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects **WINNER**

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice **WINNER**

Lin Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Picture — Foreign Language

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma **WINNER**

Shoplifters

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story **WINNER**

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma **WINNER**

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel **WINNER**

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Barry (HBO)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix) **WINNER**

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist, TNT

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, FX **WINNER**

Escape at Dannemora, Showtime

Sharp Objects, HBO

A Very English Scandal, Amazon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite **THE WINNER**

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Picture — Comedy or Musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book **WINNER**

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife **WINNER**

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody **WINNER**

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Picture — Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody **WINNER**

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born